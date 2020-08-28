How to get Fortnite's new Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Just like other seasons in Chapter 2, Fortnite Season 4: Nexus War has got some pretty interesting new weapons that you can use. Here’s how you can get your hands on Stark Industries Energy Rifles.

After plenty of hype and speculation, Fortnite Season 4: Nexus War finally launched on August 27, bringing some of Marvel’s most popular heroes and villains to the battle royale.

The comic book characters aren’t just represented by battle pass, skins, oh no. The lobby screen has been changed from The Fortilla to the Helicarrier, Doctor Doom even has his own point of interest after some remodeling of Pleasant Park, and there are superpowers that players are able to use as mythic weapons.

Yet, if you’re unable to wield the superpowers, you can settle for something a little less mythical in the form of the Stark Industries Energy Rifles.

Where to find Stark Industries Energy Rifle in Fortnite

These rifles can be found at the crash site of the Stark Quinjets that rock the battle bus each time before a game is getting underway.

There are no crazy steps to follow if you want to grab one, just head to a crash site, take out the Stark Bots, and pick one up off the ground. Yes, if it sounds familiar, that’s because the Star Wars blasters also worked in the same way with the downed Tie Fighters.

However, getting your hands on a rifle can be made a little difficult if Epic disables the bots because they’re not working as intended. So, you’re best keeping an eye on whether they’re live or not.

Head to one of the crash sites around the map – these are represented by blue plumes of smoke Fight the group of Stark Bots that are protecting the site Finish one of the Stark Bots so they drop loot Pick up the Energy Rifle and enjoy it!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1fSwvzL_sc

Now, will the Energy Rifle guarantee you a Victory Royale? Well, no nothing does – unless we want to return to the days of the Infinity Blade.

It doesn’t rip through enemies like some other weapons, but it doesn’t just tickle them either. The rare version, which is the most common at the sites, does around 37 body damage but has a pretty slow rate of fire. It’s worth using in the early game, but you’ll have to judge for yourself if it’s a game-changer in the late-game.