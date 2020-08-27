Where to find rare Baby Groot in Fortnite Season 4

Finding Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy in Fortnite Season 4 can be tricky, but our location guide should sort you out. It looks like the little fella is quite rare as well.

Marvel characters have been appearing in Fortnite periodically for some time now, but the biggest set arrived on August 27 as Season 4, Chapter 2 opened its doors. The map may not look much different, but things have changed. Big time.

One of the missions players can take up is to rescue Sapling Groot. All you have to do is find it on the map and interact with it. Those who have watched the Guardians movies will know, however, that he's a little smaller than he used to be.

So, it's harder to find him as well.

Finding Baby Groot's location in Fortnite

Knowing the general area where it can be found narrows things down, so that's a good starting point. Holly Hedges is the place to be for this challenge.

The step-by-step guide below will explain the rest in detail, although as of August 27, it doesn't appear to be spawning for all players. Hopefully, you will be part of the lucky few.

Load into a game of Fortnite and jump from the Battle Bus. Using your glider, land at the Holly Hedges location. Visit the Southwest corner of the settlement. Locate the Garden Center. It has a huge caged fence around it. There are plants in the back yard. Search the plants and under one of them will be Baby Groot, ready to be rescued.

Sapling Groot spawn in Fortnite Season 4

If you're finding this one to be a little tricky, even with the instructions above, you're not alone.

A few players have been celebrating their rescue mission on social media, although others claim it's not there yet. Perhaps it has rolled out earlier than intended. Users like black_fang555 have been lucky enough to stumble upon the little Sapling, too.

As you can see, Groot is just waiting in his plant pot. Don't be fooled, though, as another area looks just like this one and there's just an old garden gnome waiting there. Don't risk your life for the wrong one!

This easter egg task also might have come at a rough time as well, because the Season 4, Week 1 challenges require players to get three eliminations at Holly Hedges. That means even more people than usual will be dropping there, so be sure to watch your back as you search for this Guardians of the Galaxy character.

If you don't want to put your body on the line for this one, a Baby Groot Back Bling is also in the Fortnite Item Shop – so you could check that out instead.