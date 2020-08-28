Epic disables Fortnite Stark Robots on first day of Season 4

We're just hours into Fortnite’s Marvel-centric Season 4 update, and a major new feature has already been disabled, with Epic Games pulling Stark Robots from their battle royale's competitive playlists.

With the start of an all-new Fortnite season comes dramatic gameplay changes as usual. Almost every fresh gameplay element this time around is based around Marvel lore. Eight iconic heroes and villains have taken over the map as the powerful forces come together to fend off Galactus.

From She-Hulk to Doctor Doom, each of these heroes are available to unlock in the Season 4 Battle Pass. However, the Marvel takeover doesn’t end there. On top of these skins, huge additions to the gameplay loop can be found across the newly updated map. There are new Mythic abilities, new mini-bosses, and plenty more.

One of the main additions to the map was Tony Stark’s very own robots. While these AI enemies dropped a new weapon at the start of the season, they’ve already been disabled. Here’s what you need to know.

Stark Robots were placed across the map at the beginning of Fortnite Season 4. These new additions would drop Stark Industries Energy Rifle upon death. However, their location was randomized every match, so there’s no predicting where they might spawn.

Not even 24 hours into the season and Epic Games made the move to yoink the new robots from Fortnite. “We've discovered an issue with the Stark Robots and are disabling them in competitive modes until we resolve the issue,” the Fortnite Status account tweeted on August 27.

We've discovered an issue with the Stark Robots and are disabling them in competitive modes until we resolve the issue. We'll update you when they return. pic.twitter.com/sp4qLrDrAR — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 27, 2020

This means that you’ll still be able to spot the powerful robots in regular playlists. But until all problems are resolved, they won’t be added back into competitive play. If you’re banking on using an Energy Rifle to beam down foes on your way to an Arena win, you’ll have to wait for now.

Fear not if you’re on the lookout for rapid XP gains at the start of the season, however. You’ll still be able to complete all of the Week One challenges - even those involving the robots - in standard modes.

Other AI foes remain in both competitive and casual playlists for the time being. So you can still expect to encounter Doctor Doom among others on the battle royale map.

Epic Games has yet to provide an ETA on when the Stark Robots will be back in the mix, so keep your eyes peeled for updates in the coming days.