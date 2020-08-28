Fortnite planning to add 'Black Panther' POI to Season 4 map

Fortnite will be adding a new Black Panther-themed point of interest “later in Season 4” as part of the ongoing Marvel crossover event, according to leaked battle royale map updates slotted into the code by Epic Games on August 27.

Marvel fans have been absolutely treated during Fortnite Season 4 so far, with a host of new hero skins ⁠— including a rumored Spider-Man release ⁠— and it’s set to get even better.

Advertisement

According to datamined leaks shared by HYPEX, and seemingly confirmed by iFireMonkey, a new “PantherMonument” point of interest will be added to Fortnite “later in the season” as part of a mid-event update.

This Black Panther-themed area looks like it will be located just to the left of iconic Fortnite POI Misty Meadows. From the sounds of things, the “monument” will be similar to Wakanda’s Bastet statue, depicted in Black Panther (2018).

Advertisement

A landmark called "PantherMonument" will be at this place at some point pic.twitter.com/eF8RnzebjJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

The Panther Monument would join another Marvel-themed POI that has already been added to the game: Doom’s Domain. It was added at the beginning of Season 4’s update, replacing Pleasant Park in the Marvel crossover event.

Doom’s Domain, as well as small POI updates like the “Sentinel Graveyard” and new main menu locale “The Helicarrier,” were mentioned in Epic’s Chapter 2 Season 4 announcement.

The announcement also gives us a small clue regarding when we will see Black Panther’s POI arrive in-game. When Epic unveiled the new Marvel POIs, they said there would be "more arriving later."

Advertisement

This mid-season addition has also been backed up by another HYPEX leak, which mentioned mysterious “Panther Rock” items. These new Season 4 objects will be added in either v14.10 or v14.20, the data miner has suggested.

Upcoming Abilities/Items codenames:



Collector

DogHouse

PantherRock

SecurityTruck — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

Will Black Panther get a Fortnite skin?

The leaked confirmation Black Panther will be getting a themed locale in Season 4 begs the question; will the king of Wakanda also arrive in-game as one of the Marvel skins too?

It’s a reasonably good guess to say yes. There’s been nothing in the way of leaks for such a skin ⁠— at least, not at time of publication ⁠— but considering Doctor Doom got a POI, has his own skin, and is a mini-boss, it’s pretty likely.

Advertisement

The possibility of a Black Panther skin arriving in Season 4 has also reminded us of an old concept put together by 'GoldSulftin' back in March 2018. The old concept looks absolutely insane and pretty worthy of a place in Fortnite!

Wouldn’t this be cool? Here is a custom Black Panther #Fortnite skin I made. I haven’t done anything like this before so let me know what you think and if you like this skin idea! @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/xfLcSEoi9X — Austin Pasquale (@GoldSulftin) March 3, 2018

Black Panther may not have a confirmed Fortnite skin in the works, but Spider-Man does seem to be on his way to Epic's battle royale; new challenge leaks have confirmed the web-slinger will be part of Season 4 at some point soon.

Until Epic actually comes out and announces the Black Panther POI and skin, however, it’s all just speculation. Keep your fingers crossed though. The King of Wakanda could be making his grand Fortnite entrance pretty soon!