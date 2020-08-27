All Fortnite Season 4 map changes: Doom's Domain, Helicarrier, more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has officially arrived, and as always, Epic Games have made a ton of changes to the battle royale map, with new locations and Points of Interest scattered across the island for players to enjoy and explore.

New seasons always bring the biggest changes to Fortnite, and developers Epic Games like to use them as a way to introduce new map elements to help keep the game fresh as players jump out of the Battle Bus in search of Victory Royales.

Advertisement

With Fortnite Season 4 focused on the superheroes from the Marvel universe, it's no surprise that there are some new named locations based on the characters, with Dr. Doom and S.H.I.E.L.D getting special landmarks in the v14.0 patch.

You can take a look at the full Fortnite Season 4 map below, which includes Dr Doom's new lair in the position where Pleasant Park used to sit.

Advertisement

Doom's Domain

There's only one new named location on the Fortnite Season 4 map to kick things off, but Dr Doom has wasted no time in settling in and making the island feel like home, with Doom's Domain taking residence in the north-west corner of the island, where Pleasant Park used to sit.

Dr Doom has certainly put his own stamp on things, erecting a massive statue of himself directly in the middle, while also constructing a creepy-looking castle where he will reside for the foreseeable future.

He's also been hard at work on bumping up security, with laser-guided cameras placed on the buildings at Doom's Domain, and you may even see the main man himself roaming around, so stay well clear unless you want to end up in a fight.

Advertisement

S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier

Fans of of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier from the first Avengers movie, the monstrous vehicle that works both in the air and in the sea, where Director Fury controls the fight against Loki and the Chitauri in an epic battle that ravaged New York City.

Now, Fortnite players will be launching off the Helicarrier just like the Avengers, as it has become the new lobby for players to wait on before jumping into action.

You can also see it during matches, floating in the air off in the north-west too, although you can't get on it mid-game just yet. That may change as the season goes on, but it will likely need to move closer to the actual island before that is possible.

Advertisement

Sentinel Graveyard

If you're traveling towards Loot Lake, you may notice something slightly different about the mountains directly to the west, as there are a bunch of seemingly broken Sentinel mechs lying in a heap at the very top.

How these got to be there isn't clear just yet, but they're definitely hard to miss. Perhaps Tony Stark has been testing his latest inventions, or the Fortnite islanders are readying their defenses for the arrival of Galactus. For now, they don't seem to work, but we may see them patrolling the map sooner rather than later.

Quinjet Patrol Stations

When you hop into a match, you'll feel the rumbles of Quinjets flying off the Helicarrier beneath you and landing on the island, ready to fight off any intruders who could damage the reality of the island.

These Quinjets will land at S.H.I.E.L.D patrol station dotted across the island, which are easy to find thanks to the blue smoke that shoots up into the air from them. Be warned though, there are Stark robots patrolling the area, and they won't take kindly to you trying to steal any technology from them.

With Fortnite Season 4 officially released on August 27, there are plenty of map changes for players to visit as they drop into the new-look island for the first time.

Of course, with the season so new, not all of the changes have been discovered just yet, but we'll keep updating this article with any updates we find.