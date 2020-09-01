Fortnite Season 4 Warzone Joe Rogan Call of Duty League
How to get rare Fortnite Season 4 'Foil' skins for Iron Man, Groot, more

by Brad Norton
Marvel has well and truly taken over Fortnite in Season 4 and with iconic characters all over the map, there’s one key way you can stand out. Foil skin variants are in the game but extremely hard to come by, here’s what you need to know.

From Thor to Wolverine and plenty more, a number of Marvel’s most popular characters are making their presence felt in Fortnite. The Season 4 update introduced a ton of fresh content around these additions with plenty more coming as the season rolls on.

Eight unique skins can be claimed throughout the Season 4 Nexus War Battle Pass. However, if you’re looking for some additional flair, you’ll need to put in some work. Epic Games has introduced new variants for each of the new Marvel skins, but you won’t be seeing them in-game anytime soon.

Players will need to be extremely dedicated if they want to unlock all of the Silver, Gold, and Holo variants for their favorite skins. Here’s everything you need to know in order to map out your goals for the season.

Fortnite Season 4 Marvel skins
Eight iconic Marvel heroes and villains have taken over Fortnite in Season 4.

The Season 4 Battle Pass comes boasting the standard 100 tiers to unlock. Players can earn experience to push through each tier, or they can pay to skip all 100 and rush through it immediately. While it might seem as though the rewards stop here, there’s actually more to do once you’ve ‘maxed out’ for the season.

You may remember the extraordinarily rare Golden Peely skin variant from Season 2. Epic is continuing that trend with three high-tier variants available for each Marvel character. Some can be unlocked quite easily, while others might take you until the final day of the season to earn.

The first unique variant is a Silver skin for Thor which can be unlocked at level 105. On the opposite end, the highest rarity item is Holographic foil for Wolverine. This can only be unlocked by reaching level 220, more than double the experience required to fill out the Battle Pass.

It’ll likely be a few weeks before you start seeing these skin variants in the wild. Wolverine’s highest tier might take well over a month for even the most dedicated players to reach. Here’s a breakdown of every Marvel skin variant in Fortnite Season 4.

Thor

Fortnite Thor Skin
The Holographic variant Thor skin in Fortnite Season 4.
  • Silver: Level 105
  • Gold: Level 145
  • Holographic: Level 185

She-Hulk

Fortnite She-Hulk skin
The Holographic variant She-Hulk skin in Fortnite Season 4.
  • Silver: Level 110
  • Gold: Level 150
  • Holographic: Level 190

Groot

Fortnite Groot Skin
The Holographic variant Groot skin in Fortnite Season 4.
  • Silver: Level 115
  • Gold: Level 155
  • Holographic: Level 195

Storm

Fortnite Storm Skin
The Holographic variant Storm skin in Fortnite Season 4.
  • Silver: Level 120
  • Gold: Level 160
  • Holographic: Level 200

Doctor Doom

Fortnite Doctor Doom skin
The Holographic variant Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite Season 4.
  • Silver: Level 125
  • Gold: Level 165
  • Holographic: Level 205

Mystique

Fortnite Mystique Skin
The Holographic variant Mystique skin in Fortnite Season 4.
  • Silver: Level 130
  • Gold: Level 170
  • Holographic: Level 210

Iron Man

Fortnite Iron Man Skin
The Holographic variant Iron Man skin in Fortnite Season 4.
  • Silver: Level 135
  • Gold: Level 175
  • Holographic: Level 215

Wolverine

Fortnite Wolverine Skin
The Holographic variant Wolverine skin in Fortnite Season 4.
  • Silver: Level 140
  • Gold: Level 180
  • Holographic: Level 220

Regular wins and a ton of eliminations will certainly help with experience gains. Your best bet if you want to reach these ultimate goals though is to complete challenges. Each week there’s a new set available that reward over 200,000XP.

Here’s how you can get through the first batch of challenges to be well on your way. Keep your eyes peeled for secret objectives as the season rolls on as well, as XP gains are often hidden away around the map.

