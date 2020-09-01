How to get rare Fortnite Season 4 'Foil' skins for Iron Man, Groot, more

Marvel has well and truly taken over Fortnite in Season 4 and with iconic characters all over the map, there’s one key way you can stand out. Foil skin variants are in the game but extremely hard to come by, here’s what you need to know.

From Thor to Wolverine and plenty more, a number of Marvel’s most popular characters are making their presence felt in Fortnite. The Season 4 update introduced a ton of fresh content around these additions with plenty more coming as the season rolls on.

Eight unique skins can be claimed throughout the Season 4 Nexus War Battle Pass. However, if you’re looking for some additional flair, you’ll need to put in some work. Epic Games has introduced new variants for each of the new Marvel skins, but you won’t be seeing them in-game anytime soon.

Players will need to be extremely dedicated if they want to unlock all of the Silver, Gold, and Holo variants for their favorite skins. Here’s everything you need to know in order to map out your goals for the season.

The Season 4 Battle Pass comes boasting the standard 100 tiers to unlock. Players can earn experience to push through each tier, or they can pay to skip all 100 and rush through it immediately. While it might seem as though the rewards stop here, there’s actually more to do once you’ve ‘maxed out’ for the season.

You may remember the extraordinarily rare Golden Peely skin variant from Season 2. Epic is continuing that trend with three high-tier variants available for each Marvel character. Some can be unlocked quite easily, while others might take you until the final day of the season to earn.

The first unique variant is a Silver skin for Thor which can be unlocked at level 105. On the opposite end, the highest rarity item is Holographic foil for Wolverine. This can only be unlocked by reaching level 220, more than double the experience required to fill out the Battle Pass.

It’ll likely be a few weeks before you start seeing these skin variants in the wild. Wolverine’s highest tier might take well over a month for even the most dedicated players to reach. Here’s a breakdown of every Marvel skin variant in Fortnite Season 4.

Thor

Silver: Level 105

Level 105 Gold: Level 145

Level 145 Holographic: Level 185

She-Hulk

Silver: Level 110

Level 110 Gold: Level 150

Level 150 Holographic: Level 190

Groot

Silver: Level 115

Level 115 Gold: Level 155

Level 155 Holographic: Level 195

Storm

Silver: Level 120

Level 120 Gold: Level 160

Level 160 Holographic: Level 200

Doctor Doom

Silver: Level 125

Level 125 Gold: Level 165

Level 165 Holographic: Level 205

Mystique

Silver: Level 130

Level 130 Gold: Level 170

Level 170 Holographic: Level 210

Iron Man

Silver: Level 135

Level 135 Gold: Level 175

Level 175 Holographic: Level 215

Wolverine

Silver: Level 140

Level 140 Gold: Level 180

Level 180 Holographic: Level 220

Regular wins and a ton of eliminations will certainly help with experience gains. Your best bet if you want to reach these ultimate goals though is to complete challenges. Each week there’s a new set available that reward over 200,000XP.

Here’s how you can get through the first batch of challenges to be well on your way. Keep your eyes peeled for secret objectives as the season rolls on as well, as XP gains are often hidden away around the map.