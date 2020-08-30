Fortnite leak reveals new Season 4 superhero abilities: Iron Man & more

A fresh Fortnite leak claims that a whole host of new Marvel superhero abilities will be added during Season 4 – with Iron Man’s Repulsors set to make a return.

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, a handful of Marvel’s superheroes and villains descended on the battle royale – bringing new cosmetics, weapons, and even new points of interest.

Advertisement

As a result of the new POIs, players can actually fight the villainous Doctor Doom from the X-Men franchise and wield his Mystical Bomb & Arcane Gauntlets in place of their usual weapons. Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy has his own abilities too.

Yet, it looks like a whole load of other Marvel characters will soon join the party with their own mythical abilities – including both Iron Man and Thor.

Advertisement

The supposed leak comes from data miner BoyFromHel1 who noted that, on top of the already revealed Black Panther abilities, there are more mythical powers still to be released during the season.

That includes the already mentioned Iron Man and his repulsors, Thor’s Hammer Throw and ability to summon lightning, as well as Storm’s manipulation of the weather and even Wolverine’s dash and claws.

On top of those, the data miner also has two sets of abilities that are labeled as unknown, though one has a few more details than the other.

Advertisement

Upcoming abilites. Most don't have icons yet. pic.twitter.com/StBjXvJFUA — Boyfromhel1 (@boyfromhel1) August 30, 2020

The set with more information has two abilities with for ‘Cherry’ with the codenames ‘FireBall’ and ‘FireJump.’ The ‘Cherry’ is likely a nod to a Marvel character whose name likely begins with the letter C – so it could be Captain Marvel as she does fit the bill.

Some theories have also suggested that the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four could be the character that is being teased given the links to fire.

Whoever it could be, we’ll just have to wait and see what Epic has planned. The devs have had plenty of unused content leaked in the past, so it’s best to take things with a pinch of salt until you see it in-game.