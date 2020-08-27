What's in the Fortnite Season 4 Marvel Battle Pass? All tiers and rewards

Marvel has well and truly taken Fortnite by storm as the Season 4 update has arrived on August 26, boasting an all-new Battle Pass chock-full of superhero goodies.

The latest season of Fortnite is now upon us as weeks of teasers have finally come to fruition in-game. Epic is shaking up the state of the battle royale with a deeply Marvel-themed season as Earth's mightiest heroes take over the map.

No different from every other season, the latest offering comes with a ton of new content. From powerful weapons to an assortment of cosmetics, there’s plenty to drop back in for. A completely fresh Battle Pass is also up for grabs as always.

With 100 tiers of cosmetic items to unlock, we’ve got you covered with a full overview of everything there is to know about the Season 4 Battle Pass.

How much is the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-uWtACM49Pc

The latest Battle Pass in Fortnite works just the same as all previous iterations. Players are given two options on how to unlock tiers throughout the season. For starters, you can earn a set amount of experience by playing the game over the next few months. This can be boosted by completing weekly challenges as you go.

Alternatively, if you want to get your hands on the Marvel-themed cosmetics right away, you can always opt to buy the Battle Pass. The base price is set to 950 V-Bucks or the equivalent of $10.

If you want to jump into your first game with new items already equipped, however, you can always buy the Battle Pass with the first 25 tiers unlocked. This will run you 2,800 V-Bucks, approximately $25

What’s included in the Season 4 Battle Pass?

Eight heroes and villains from Marvel lore are coming together in Season 4 of Fortnite. It'll take their efforts combined to stop the impending threat of Galactus, the latest overarching villain plummeting towards the battle royale map. These characters can all be acquired through the Nexus War Battle Pass in a number of unique variants.

Thor, Storm, Iron Man, Mystique, Doctor Doom, She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Groot are all available among the 100 tiers of unlockable cosmetics. Players can also earn everything from V-Bucks to Gliders and Emotes. As new Marvel skins are the main focus, however, the final page of the Battle Pass largely focuses on variants for fresh outfits.

Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass tiers

No different from previous seasons, 100 tiers of unlockable items are up for grabs this time around. From weapon wraps to loading screens and of course, plenty of skins too. These items are exclusive to the Season 4 Battle Pass meaning that once they’re gone, there won’t be a way to earn them back.

Here’s a rundown on everything included in the Season 4 Battle Pass.

The Battle Pass is a major focus in every season and if you're looking to get a headstart, we've got you covered. Here's a guide on how to complete the Week One Challenges in your first Season 4 session.