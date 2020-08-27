How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 1 challenges

Fortnite Season 4 has finally arrived meaning an all-new Battle Pass full of items to unlock. There’s no better way to tally up your experience for these items than to grind through weekly challenges, and we’ve got you covered with everything from the first batch.

The latest season in Fortnite is bringing both heroes and villains from Marvel lore together in order to stop one common threat. Galactus is fast approaching, and it’s up to these iconic characters to help save the battle royale map.

You can unlock and play as eight of these popular Marvel figures through the new Season 4 Battle Pass. From Iron Man to Groot, and even X-Men’s very own Wolverine, there’s plenty of characters you’ll want to unlock.

On top of earning XP through wins and eliminations, your best bet to quickly get through the 100 tiers of content is by completing challenges. While an assortment of secret challenges on the map can help, weekly objectives will always be the best way to guarantee huge XP gains. Here’s what you need to know for the first week in Season 4.

Given that it’s an all-new season, many of the objectives this week will have you focusing on fresh tasks. Whether it’s taking down new enemies or using new weapons, expect some unfamiliar experiences as you progress through the list.

Completing all eight of the weekly challenges will provide a whopping 225,000 XP to kickstart your Battle Pass. Seven of which provide 25k, while one more difficult objective will hand you a bonus 50k experience.

Some of the tasks are as simple as ever. Searching chests at Dirty Docks can be blitzed through in a matter of seconds. The same can be said for dealing damage or securing eliminations. These are fairly standard as far as Fortnite challenges go.

However, things ramp up this time around with some peculiar tasks. You’ll have to use the new Stark Industry Energy Rifle for one of the challenges. Another will see you taking on Doctor Doom at a new POI on the map. Expect some tough battles as you push for these huge XP gains early on.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 1 Challenges:

Search Chests at Dirty Docks (7): 25,000 XP

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (3): 25,000 XP

Collect Floating Rings at Misty Meadows (1): 25,000 XP

Eliminate Stark Robots at Quinjet Patrol landing sites (5): 25,000 XP

Gas a vehicle up at Lazy Lakes (1): 25,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents with Stark Industries Energy Rifles (1,000): 25,000 XP

Eliminate Doctor Doom at Doom's Domain (3): 50,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents at Craggy Cliffs (500): 25,000 XP

While the season is just getting started, you should be able to knock these challenges off in just a few hours at most. Many will come naturally as you explore the new offerings in Season 4, but others might take some teamwork to overcome.

If you need any more incentive to get the first weekly batch out of the way, take a look at all 100-tiers available in the Season 4 Nexus War Battle Pass.