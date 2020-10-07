 How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 challenges - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 challenges

Published: 8/Oct/2020 0:31

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Storm
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

We’re now in the seventh week of Fortnite’s Marvel-themed season meaning that there’s not long to go until the current battle pass items are locked away for good. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest challenges to help with your experience gains.

As with every other season, XP is vital in Fortnite. Whether you’re trying to unlock one of the 100 base tiers in the Season 4 Battle Pass, or you’re pushing beyond that for ultra-rare skins, there’s always something to pursue.

Challenges are often the best way to help boost your XP gains. Most can be knocked off in a matter of minutes for some of the biggest XP dumps possible in the battle royale. If you’ve already been ticking objectives off each week, you’ll feel right at home this time around.

From searching chests to tallying eliminations, the Week 7 challenges couldn’t be simpler. Here’s our complete overview of the eight unique tasks on offer.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Be on the lookout for enemies near Doom’s Domain this week.

You’ll be jumping around the map quite a bit this week as almost every challenge will take you to a new location. Finding eliminations at Craggy Cliffs should be a breeze as this is sure to be a hotspot over the next few days. Just be prepared for an immediate fight every time you drop here in Week 7.

The same can be said for Doom’s Domain as players will be looking to enter the vault for easy XP. Make sure you have a decent loadout before heading in as you’re sure to face some opposition here.

One rather unique challenge this week asks you to deal damage in a very specific way. First, you’ll need to find and equip Storm’s Whirlwind Blast ability. Once you’ve got an enemy in your sights, use this ability to knock them back. Once they’re pushed off course, you’ll then need to swap your weapons and deal 1,000 damage.

To tick off multiple challenges at once, you could always find Storm’s ability, then head to Craggy Cliffs, or even Coral Castle. The full list of objectives for Week 7 can be found below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges:

  • Search Chests at Catty Corner (7)
  • Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (3)
  • Enter the Vault in Doom’s Domain
  • Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority (3)
  • Discover Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House laboratory
  • Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out
  • Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (1,000)
  • Deal damage to opponents at Coral Castle (500)
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Stark Industries will be swarmed by teams looking for the secret Lake House

If you’re struggling with the unique tasks this week, here’s a few quick pointers. Storm’s ability can be used to knock enemies off high ground vantage points. Any fall damage will count towards your weekly objective.

Additionally, Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House can be found just North of the Stark Industries POI. 

Fortnite

How to find Tony Stark’s secret laboratory for Fortnite Week 7 challenge

Published: 8/Oct/2020 11:15

by Matt Porter
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

The grind never stops for Fortnite players, with Week 7 of Season 4 officially here bringing new challenges and tasks for fans to sink their teeth into. This week, one of the most difficult asks you to discover Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory. Here’s everything you need to complete this challenge.

The Marvel theme continues in Season 4, as Earth’s mightiest heroes prepare for the inevitable attack from the evil Galactus. The supervillain is on his way to the Fortnite island, intent on altering the reality of the game forever, but our heroes are already preparing for the upcoming showdown.

These heroes have been taking over locations on the island for weeks, and while many are marked on the map to make them easy to find, some are hidden. One of these hidden areas is Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory, which players need to find for this Season 4, Week 7 challenge.

Stark Industries POI in Fortnite Season 4.
Epic Games
Tony Stark has a named location in Season 4, but also has a secret laboratory too.

Where to find Stark’s secret Lake House lab

Seeing as it’s Stark’s secret laboratory, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that it isn’t marked on the map to make this challenge easier. What makes it harder is that there are a number of lakes on the island, so finding it accidentally suddenly becomes even more difficult. The good news is that we’ve done all the detective work for you, and can confirm that the lab is located in the north-east corner of the map, close to Steamy Stacks, and on the other side of the lake from Stark Industries.

Map showing location of Stark's secret lab.
Epic Games
Map showing the location of Tony Stark’s Lake House lab.

Once you head around the lake, you need to find the Lake House, which sits just on the edge of the water, with some massive bushes around it. Don’t head inside thinking you’ll find the lab in there though, as what you’re looking for is actually outside instead.

Head to those large bushes that sit outside, and use your pickaxe to break them, which should uncover a special door that will take you into Iron Man’s secret workshop.

Fortnite character breaking metal door.
Epic Games
Players can break down the metal door to get inside.

Once you make it inside, you’ll find that there isn’t too much to look at, although there are some weapons, consumables, and ammo sitting as floor loot that you can pick up and take with you as you hunt for Victory Royales.

Inside Stark's secret Fortnite lab.
Epic Games
There are weapons and chests inside the lab.

Step-by-step guide to finding Tony Stark’s secret Lake House laboratory

  1. Head to the Stark Industries, and walk around the adjoining lake towards Steamy Stacks.
  2. Walk over to the lake house on the shore, and destroy the bushes beside it.
  3. Enter through the secret entrance to Tony Stark’s secret laboratory to complete the challenge.

Once you’re inside the lab, you should receive a notification in the top left of your screen confirming that you’ve completed the challenge, which means you can head back out and into the action.

It’s definitely worth taking on this task if you’re hoping to complete your Season 4 Battle Pass, as like the other Week 7 challenges, this offers a massive 25,000 XP boost to help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.