How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 challenges - Dexerto

We’re now in the seventh week of Fortnite’s Marvel-themed season meaning that there’s not long to go until the current battle pass items are locked away for good. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest challenges to help with your experience gains.

As with every other season, XP is vital in Fortnite. Whether you’re trying to unlock one of the 100 base tiers in the Season 4 Battle Pass, or you’re pushing beyond that for ultra-rare skins, there’s always something to pursue.

Challenges are often the best way to help boost your XP gains. Most can be knocked off in a matter of minutes for some of the biggest XP dumps possible in the battle royale. If you’ve already been ticking objectives off each week, you’ll feel right at home this time around.

From searching chests to tallying eliminations, the Week 7 challenges couldn’t be simpler. Here’s our complete overview of the eight unique tasks on offer.

You’ll be jumping around the map quite a bit this week as almost every challenge will take you to a new location. Finding eliminations at Craggy Cliffs should be a breeze as this is sure to be a hotspot over the next few days. Just be prepared for an immediate fight every time you drop here in Week 7.

The same can be said for Doom’s Domain as players will be looking to enter the vault for easy XP. Make sure you have a decent loadout before heading in as you’re sure to face some opposition here.

One rather unique challenge this week asks you to deal damage in a very specific way. First, you’ll need to find and equip Storm’s Whirlwind Blast ability. Once you’ve got an enemy in your sights, use this ability to knock them back. Once they’re pushed off course, you’ll then need to swap your weapons and deal 1,000 damage.

To tick off multiple challenges at once, you could always find Storm’s ability, then head to Craggy Cliffs, or even Coral Castle. The full list of objectives for Week 7 can be found below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 7 Challenges:

Search Chests at Catty Corner (7)

Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (3)

Enter the Vault in Doom’s Domain

Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority (3)

Discover Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House laboratory

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (1,000)

Deal damage to opponents at Coral Castle (500)

If you’re struggling with the unique tasks this week, here’s a few quick pointers. Storm’s ability can be used to knock enemies off high ground vantage points. Any fall damage will count towards your weekly objective.

Additionally, Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House can be found just North of the Stark Industries POI.