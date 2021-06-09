How to destroy Shrubs in Fortnite Season 7 - Dexerto

Another weekly challenge for the first week of Fortnite Season 7 has players doing a bit of gardening work around the island!

Epic Games continues to amaze us with new and innovative Fortnite seasons every so often, and Season 7 of Fortnite is no exception to this. The company has once again delivered in all aspects, and fans are quickly eyeing this one, as one of their best.

Now, with the alien invasion in full swing, there is a lot of content for players to check out. From the new and powerful weapons around the map, to all the new battle pass skins such as Rick Sanchez and Superman, there are still challenges for players to complete.

Weekly quests/challenges are back once again, and some of them are going to confuse players just a little. Thankfully, we are going to walk over how to destroy shrubs for Fortnite Season 7!

What are Shrubs and where do I find them?

Essentially, Shrubs are medium-sized ball of leaves that you have certainly come across from time to time when playing Fortnite. They are uniform in design and players will spot them at notable POIs such as Retail Row and Holly Hedges.

One of the first challenges for Fortnite Season 7 requires players to find and destroy 25 of them, doing this will earn you 12,000 XP to help progress your Battle Pass quickly. This is a good challenge to get started with, as it will not take too much time and there is a boatload of XP to go around for doing it.

If you are looking to complete this challenge, we recommend heading over to Retail Row or Holly Hedges, as these locations offer a decent amount of Shrubs for players to take their pickaxes too.

This is an easy challenge to complete, but be careful, as since the season just released on June 8, there is bound to be players aiming to take down these Shrubs in every match.

If you are looking to get a head start on the weekly quests, and are struggling to complete some of the quests. Be sure to head on over to our dedicated Fortnite section to stay up to date with all the challenges guides for the new season!