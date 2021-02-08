Logo
How to change your Fortnite name

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:05

by Alex Garton
Unlike a lot of online games, changing your username on Fortnite is completely free and simple if you know how to do it. The only limitation is how often you’re allowed to change your in-game name.

As with any online game, Fortnite allows you to choose your username when you first make an account. However, it won’t take long for a lot of players to regret their chosen name and look for a way to change it.

Fortunately, unlike a lot of online games, Epic Games has made the name-changing process on Fortnite extremely simple. What’s more, it can be done completely free of charge on PC, so there’s no need to go pick up any extra V-bucks.

So, without further ado, here’s exactly how to change your in-game display name on Fortnite.

Bounty hunter Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the biggest battle royale titles in the genre.

How to change your username in Fortnite

For PC players, changing your name on Fortnite is completely free, but it can only be done every 2 weeks. So, make sure you’ve come up with your desired name before you decide to alter your current one:

  1. Visit the Epic Games website here and click “Sign in” in the top right-hand corner of the site
  2. Sign in to your account using your details
  3. Hover over your username in the top right corner and click “Account”
  4. Under “Account Info” you’ll see your current username with a blue pen icon next to it – click it
  5. Type in your new display name and hit “Confirm”
  6. You’ll then see a green notification at the top of your screen saying “Name updated” if the change has gone through
Fortnite Battle Royale
Fortnite was originally released all the way back in July of 2017.

Now, for console players, the process is a little different as your Fortnite name is tied to your Gamertag. So, the only way to alter your name is to change your overall profile name.

This can be done from the dashboard of your console and usually costs a small amount of money. Keep in mind your Gamertag will be your name on the majority of online games – not just Fortnite.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you change your display name on Fortnite and given you a new in-game alias to go by.

Fortnite confirms The Flash crossover is coming soon with new skin

Published: 8/Feb/2021 15:20 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 15:51

by Daniel Megarry
The Flash Fortnite
The latest crossover to arrive in Fortnite is iconic DC Comics character The Flash, who’ll be zooming into the game with his own skin in Season 5.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale has seen countless epic crossovers since it debuted in 2017, with skins from the likes of Marvel Comics, Star Wars, The Walking Dead, God of War, and even Stranger Things appearing in the game.

So naturally, fans are always eager to see what incredible crossover Epic will pull out of the bag next. Well, it seems that we’ve just got confirmation of what’s to come – and superhero fans are in luck.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Season 5 of Fortnite has featured loads of crossovers.

The Flash is coming to Fortnite

Following appearances from iconic DC Comics characters including The Joker and Poison Ivy, as well as the January Crew Pack-exclusive skin Green Arrow, Fortnite fans are getting another DC Comic skin.

In a tweet shared on Monday, February 8, 2021, YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A shared an image of The Flash’s epic skin with the caption, “The FLASH is coming to Fortnite!”

The skin appears to be based on The CW’s live-action version of Barry Allen aka The Flash, who was portrayed by Grant Gustin.

While this news hasn’t been posted directly by Epic or Fortnite’s social media accounts yet, it has been shared by a variety of reputable leakers and Fortnite players, so it’s most definitely happening.

How to get The Flash skin in Fortnite

We don’t currently know how to get The Flash’s skin in Fortnite, but it’s likely that it will be available in the in-game shop at some point over the next week. It will definitely appear before the end of Season 5.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has tweeted that there will be a Flash Cup taking place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, where players will have a chance to get hold of the skin early.

It’s unlikely that The Flash will be a Battle Pass reward as the next season is still a while away, and it probably won’t be a Crew Pack skin either, as players recently got another DC character, Green Arrow, through that method.

We’ll update this article as soon as we find out how you can get your hands on The Flash’s new skin.