How to change your Fortnite name

Unlike a lot of online games, changing your username on Fortnite is completely free and simple if you know how to do it. The only limitation is how often you’re allowed to change your in-game name.

As with any online game, Fortnite allows you to choose your username when you first make an account. However, it won’t take long for a lot of players to regret their chosen name and look for a way to change it.

Fortunately, unlike a lot of online games, Epic Games has made the name-changing process on Fortnite extremely simple. What’s more, it can be done completely free of charge on PC, so there’s no need to go pick up any extra V-bucks.

So, without further ado, here’s exactly how to change your in-game display name on Fortnite.

How to change your username in Fortnite

For PC players, changing your name on Fortnite is completely free, but it can only be done every 2 weeks. So, make sure you’ve come up with your desired name before you decide to alter your current one:

Visit the Epic Games website here and click “Sign in” in the top right-hand corner of the site Sign in to your account using your details Hover over your username in the top right corner and click “Account” Under “Account Info” you’ll see your current username with a blue pen icon next to it – click it Type in your new display name and hit “Confirm” You’ll then see a green notification at the top of your screen saying “Name updated” if the change has gone through

Now, for console players, the process is a little different as your Fortnite name is tied to your Gamertag. So, the only way to alter your name is to change your overall profile name.

Read More: Fortnite confirms Flash crossover is coming soon

This can be done from the dashboard of your console and usually costs a small amount of money. Keep in mind your Gamertag will be your name on the majority of online games – not just Fortnite.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you change your display name on Fortnite and given you a new in-game alias to go by.