 Gangnam Style dance and emote finally coming to Fortnite - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Gangnam Style dance and emote finally coming to Fortnite

Published: 28/Jan/2021 23:19

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

After some brand new leaks from reliable sources and a tease from the official Korean Fortnite Twitter account, a Gangnam Style emote is officially coming to the popular battle royale game nearly 8 years after the original music video was uploaded to YouTube.

Popular dances and music video crossovers are nothing new for Fortnite. Both Doja Cat’s Say So and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, for example, are emotes that float in and out of the in-game store from time to time.

Now, it seems like another incredibly famous song is coming to the game as a dance/emote – but this one seems like it’s around eight years too late.

According to a slew of leaks from notable sources like ShiinaBR and HYPEX, as well as an official tease from the Korean Fortnite account, it seems like a Gangnam Style dance emote will be coming to the game in the near future.

There’s currently no release date for the emote; however, gameplay footage featuring the dance has already leaked, suggesting that it’ll be available when the Item Shop refreshes on January 28, 2021. Of course, this is just speculation – but given the fact that the emote has already been decrypted, it seems highly likely.

As for the emote itself, it’s clearly based off of the iconic dance that artist PSY performs in the now infamous music video for the song, which has racked up nearly 4 billion views and currently stands as one of the most-viewed YouTube videos of all time.

The song, of course, also plays in the background, completing the iconic dance – although it would have been shocking if it didn’t have the original music to go with it.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling how much the emote itself will cost. At the time of writing, though, if the other music emotes are anything to go by, it’ll probably cost anywhere between 500 and 1000 V-Bucks when all is said and done.

At the end of the day, this is a hilarious addition to the game – and even though Gangnam Style is long past it’s time in the spotlight, it’s still a welcome addition.

Fortnite

Fortnite players request major change to Skye skin in Season 5

Published: 28/Jan/2021 16:56

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Skye skin sword
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite players have requested a major change to the popular Skye skin in Season 5, which would show her a little more love and stay true to her character’s artwork and look.

Skye is an Epic rarity outfit that was unlocked at level 80 of the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 battle pass.

Since then, it’s become pretty common, with fans loving to knock about the island in the skin — but there’s been one key problem that now has a suitable fix.

In all of her art, Skye has one sword, but as part of the Quest Friends set, she gets the Epic Swords of Wonder, which lets players wield two swords.

fortnite skye skin sitting
Epic Games
Skye has become one of the most popular skins in Fortnite.

Now, players are calling for her harvesting tools to be more true to her character’s design and make a single Sword of Wonder instead.

In all of her artwork, Skye runs with a single sword, but the game only facilitated animations for characters to run two swords as their harvesting tool.

Now that’s changed, fans of Skye want her to get a single sword, with BlackMageIsBestMage on Reddit saying that there’s “no reason not to” introduce a new harvesting tool or a new Swords of Wonder style that gives her the look fans have wanted the entire time.

skye fortnite epic swords of wonder
Epic Games
The Epic Swords of Wonder could become a singular Sword of Wonder if players get their way.

The Reddit post has since been removed by moderators but is still visible, and received over 3600 upvotes, proving how popular this idea would be and just how many fans Skye has.

The sentiment is also one repeatedly shared by Fortnite fans online, so we would be surprised if Epic Games didn’t look to introduce a single Sword of Wonder soon if not to just appease Skye’s hardcore fanbase.

That said, they’ve got slightly bigger issues to fix right now including the controversial “pay-to-win” Superhero skins, which players have frequently complained present a huge visibility issue in the game.