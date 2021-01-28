Gangnam Style dance and emote finally coming to Fortnite - Dexerto

After some brand new leaks from reliable sources and a tease from the official Korean Fortnite Twitter account, a Gangnam Style emote is officially coming to the popular battle royale game nearly 8 years after the original music video was uploaded to YouTube.

Popular dances and music video crossovers are nothing new for Fortnite. Both Doja Cat’s Say So and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, for example, are emotes that float in and out of the in-game store from time to time.

Now, it seems like another incredibly famous song is coming to the game as a dance/emote – but this one seems like it’s around eight years too late.

According to a slew of leaks from notable sources like ShiinaBR and HYPEX, as well as an official tease from the Korean Fortnite account, it seems like a Gangnam Style dance emote will be coming to the game in the near future.

There’s currently no release date for the emote; however, gameplay footage featuring the dance has already leaked, suggesting that it’ll be available when the Item Shop refreshes on January 28, 2021. Of course, this is just speculation – but given the fact that the emote has already been decrypted, it seems highly likely.

As for the emote itself, it’s clearly based off of the iconic dance that artist PSY performs in the now infamous music video for the song, which has racked up nearly 4 billion views and currently stands as one of the most-viewed YouTube videos of all time.

The song, of course, also plays in the background, completing the iconic dance – although it would have been shocking if it didn’t have the original music to go with it.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling how much the emote itself will cost. At the time of writing, though, if the other music emotes are anything to go by, it’ll probably cost anywhere between 500 and 1000 V-Bucks when all is said and done.

At the end of the day, this is a hilarious addition to the game – and even though Gangnam Style is long past it’s time in the spotlight, it’s still a welcome addition.