Fortnite fixing controversial "pay-to-win" superhero skins in v15.30 update - Dexerto

 Fortnite fixing controversial "pay-to-win" superhero skins in v15.30 update
Fortnite fixing controversial “pay-to-win” superhero skins in v15.30 update

Published: 28/Jan/2021 16:38 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 16:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

In the upcoming v15.30 update for Fortnite, players will no longer be able to make their custom superhero skins completely white or black, fixing the problem that some people were calling “pay-to-win” due to the skin’s incredibly low visibility.

The game’s community was left frustrated by the custom superhero skins in Fortnite, claiming that those who purchased them could actually gain an advantage over opponents. After devs previously confirming that they were working on one, we now know when a fix will land in-game.

According to a few notable Fortnite leakers like ShiinaBR, iFireMonkey, and HYPEX, players won’t be able to customize their superhero skins to be completely black or white after the game’s upcoming v15.30 update.

Specifically, players won’t be able to select “white/white” or “black/black” color combinations when selecting their primary and secondary colors on the skin.

Epic Games
The controversy surrounding the aforementioned skin stemmed from the fact that it’s hard to spot in corners.

The controversy surrounding the skin started a few weeks back, when players noticed that a quick color change allowed the player to almost camouflage into a dark corner. This made their visibility terrible and resulting in some pretty unfair kills.

In addition to the skin change, Epic also confirmed that they’ll be adjusting the lighting slightly through the rest of the map, in order to completely nip the issue in the bud. Though, the exact details about these tweaks aren’t entirely clear.

If that wasn’t enough, developers are even giving free refunds to people who are no longer satisfied with the superhero skin.

Right now, there’s currently no release date for the v15.30 update, although the general consensus is that it will be coming during the first week of February 2021. If that turns out to be accurate, players won’t have to wait long before the change is live in-game.

Keep checking out Dexerto for any further updates about this issue, including the official patch notes for v15.30 once it goes live.

Fortnite players request major change to Skye skin in Season 5

Published: 28/Jan/2021 16:56

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Skye skin sword
Epic Games

Fortnite players have requested a major change to the popular Skye skin in Season 5, which would show her a little more love and stay true to her character’s artwork and look.

Skye is an Epic rarity outfit that was unlocked at level 80 of the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 battle pass.

Since then, it’s become pretty common, with fans loving to knock about the island in the skin — but there’s been one key problem that now has a suitable fix.

In all of her art, Skye has one sword, but as part of the Quest Friends set, she gets the Epic Swords of Wonder, which lets players wield two swords.

fortnite skye skin sitting
Epic Games
Skye has become one of the most popular skins in Fortnite.

Now, players are calling for her harvesting tools to be more true to her character’s design and make a single Sword of Wonder instead.

In all of her artwork, Skye runs with a single sword, but the game only facilitated animations for characters to run two swords as their harvesting tool.

Now that’s changed, fans of Skye want her to get a single sword, with BlackMageIsBestMage on Reddit saying that there’s “no reason not to” introduce a new harvesting tool or a new Swords of Wonder style that gives her the look fans have wanted the entire time.

skye fortnite epic swords of wonder
Epic Games
The Epic Swords of Wonder could become a singular Sword of Wonder if players get their way.

The Reddit post has since been removed by moderators but is still visible, and received over 3600 upvotes, proving how popular this idea would be and just how many fans Skye has.

The sentiment is also one repeatedly shared by Fortnite fans online, so we would be surprised if Epic Games didn’t look to introduce a single Sword of Wonder soon if not to just appease Skye’s hardcore fanbase.

That said, they’ve got slightly bigger issues to fix right now including the controversial “pay-to-win” Superhero skins, which players have frequently complained present a huge visibility issue in the game.