Fortnite fixing controversial "pay-to-win" superhero skins in v15.30 update - Dexerto

In the upcoming v15.30 update for Fortnite, players will no longer be able to make their custom superhero skins completely white or black, fixing the problem that some people were calling “pay-to-win” due to the skin’s incredibly low visibility.

The game’s community was left frustrated by the custom superhero skins in Fortnite, claiming that those who purchased them could actually gain an advantage over opponents. After devs previously confirming that they were working on one, we now know when a fix will land in-game.

According to a few notable Fortnite leakers like ShiinaBR, iFireMonkey, and HYPEX, players won’t be able to customize their superhero skins to be completely black or white after the game’s upcoming v15.30 update.

Specifically, players won’t be able to select “white/white” or “black/black” color combinations when selecting their primary and secondary colors on the skin.

The controversy surrounding the skin started a few weeks back, when players noticed that a quick color change allowed the player to almost camouflage into a dark corner. This made their visibility terrible and resulting in some pretty unfair kills.

In addition to the skin change, Epic also confirmed that they’ll be adjusting the lighting slightly through the rest of the map, in order to completely nip the issue in the bud. Though, the exact details about these tweaks aren’t entirely clear.

If that wasn’t enough, developers are even giving free refunds to people who are no longer satisfied with the superhero skin.

🚨Boundless [Superhero] Set Changes🚨 You will no longer be able to have white/white or black/black color combinations when selecting your primary and secondary colors. pic.twitter.com/N46LkSKXpg — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 28, 2021

Right now, there’s currently no release date for the v15.30 update, although the general consensus is that it will be coming during the first week of February 2021. If that turns out to be accurate, players won’t have to wait long before the change is live in-game.

Keep checking out Dexerto for any further updates about this issue, including the official patch notes for v15.30 once it goes live.