Game-breaking Fortnite ‘instakill’ bug appears amid Chapter 5 launch

Fortnite Battle Royale players have been left anxiously waiting to play with Family Guy’s Peter Griffin in-game and level up the Battle Pass, but right before Chapter 5 started, a terrible issue reared its head.

Chapter 5, Season 1 sent most of the community into a long player queue after the Eminem Big Bang event closed up.

Epic Games announced that they would be replaying the event, too, for those who missed it due to no fault of their own. The Weeknd will also headline a concert in the game to kick off a new Festival mode, in due course.

Article continues after ad

However, before diving into the new season and all the content that comes with it, fans were left concerned by a clip showing one location can eliminate you instantly in the Battle Royale mode.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Chapter 5 launch accidentally patched instant-death location

As seen in footage shared by Reddit user SpiritedComparison55 on December 2, an instant death location was found on the old Fortnite map.

It was found at Loot Lake when driving a bike into a hut, colliding with a wall.

As soon as it happened, they were stunned to see the ‘placed 30th’ icon appear, signaling it was the end of the road in their quest for a Victory Royale.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One player replied: “Lmao me and my friend were playing we’re doing this yesterday coming from the other side and he was on the back and I just died we were so confused.”

Article continues after ad

A second said when it happened to them previously, they had just assumed somebody had a great sniper shot.

The post gained traction on the day of the game’s Chapter 5 launch, which is set to completely shake up the content in Epic Games’ title.

Article continues after ad

The Season 1 patch notes revealed weapon mods, Peter Griffin, and a new train system is arriving in the update – and luckily for players, it should automatically patch the game-breaking, insta-death location as well.

Another user replied to the clip: “Don’t worry bro, they’re fixing this by changing the whole map…”

For more information on Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1, check out our news page here. We’ll be keeping fans up to date with all of the changes with breaking news and guides.

Article continues after ad