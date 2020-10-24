Fortnite World Cup winner Aqua allegedly banned for FNCS stream-sniping - Dexerto

Fortnite World Cup champion and Season 4 FNCS competitor, David ‘aqua’ Wang has been accused of stream-sniping and subsequently been punished by an alleged ban by Epic Games.

At 17 years old, aqua represented his home country of Austria to the fullest by winning the 2019 Fortnite World Cup’s Duos event with Norway’s Emil ‘Nyhrox’ Bergquist. With a smooth $1.5 million earned from the World Cup, he’s since signed with Cooler Esport and continued to win competitions across Europe.

Most recently, aqua’s trio (with Rezon and Noahreyli) have been participating in FNCS Europe and, following the Week 3 semis, have been accused of stream-sniping another popular trio: Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ Fish, Martin ‘MrSavage’ Andersen, and Kevin ‘LeTsHe’ Fedjuschkin.

Although fans initially deemed aqua’s behavior suspicious, things quickly escalated. With Benjyfishy’s team unable to qualify for the Week 3 finals and the discovery that aqua was watching MrSavage’s stream during the competition, the controversy has spiraled.

Following condemnations of the World Cup winner’s team, rumors began circulating that aqua, Rezon, and Noahreyli had been banned by Epic Games from participating past the first match of the Finals.

Although many fans were delighted to hear the news, it was never officially legitimized and has since been made even more unclear by responses from some of the involved parties.

I find it hard to believe there is definitive proof of stream sniping so it is odd that Epic have acted so quickly considering a usual absence of any stream sniping repercussions. — Kristian – Fortnite esports (@FortniteBRLive) October 24, 2020

After the rumor mill buzzed with the reports that aqua’s team was banned from competing, he took to Twitter and gave a concise clarification denying those allegations: “We are not banned, we just don’t wanna play. It’s boring without early fighting Benjy.”

Given the difficulty inherent to confirming someone was in fact stream-sniping and didn’t coincidentally run into a fellow streamer, many believe it is unlikely that the World Cup winner has actually been exiled from the competition.

Additionally, some have noted that bans typically result in removal from the leaderboard, something that aqua’s team has not been hit with.

Don't think that is true tbh… Like every time players got the ingame ban they got removed from the leaderboard insta! Aqua and them are still on the leaderboard… My guess is that they got told not to play this finals by epic, so they still can play Heats pic.twitter.com/fCdX13OmGj — E11 Zrool (@TheRealZrool) October 24, 2020

As for how the players are handling it, aqua and Benjyfishy have simply joked about the incident for hours. Neither side appears to be nearly as angry as some fans have been, instead, laughing at the drama and sharing memes.

While whatever’s going on behind the scenes may remain unclear, all players involved are more than good enough to qualify for the Season 4 FNCS Finals at some point, if they haven’t already, so it seems that no one’s really that bothered by the situation, ban or no ban.

