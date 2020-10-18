Mongraal kicked from FNCS match after bizarre Fortnite vault bug - Dexerto

FaZe Fortnite pro Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson was left stunned after he was removed from an FNCS Week 2 session for an unusual bug with the Stark Industries vault.

With the FNCS starting to ramp up again for the Season 4 finals, many of the top players will be looking to battle it out and qualify for the Fortnite playoffs on October 29.

FaZe Clan star Mongraal is regularly seen near the top in the FNCS’ European events, but while competing in the second week of the Season 4 tournament, the Fornite pro was surprisingly removed from one of the games.

After dropping into the first match of the FNCS Week 2 Trios session, Mongraal, along with teammates Mitr0 and Tayson, landed at the Stark Industries POI to kick off the game.

The new Marvel point-of-interest, which was added in Season 4, features one of the few vaults on the map and can be a great place to pick up some early loot, if it is not contested by another team.

However, after killing the Iron Man boss and grabbing the keycard, Mongraal was surprisingly kicked from the game when trying to open up the vault door.

“I just got kicked, no!” he reacted, realizing that his chances of picking up points in the tournament, and earning a good placing, had become even more difficult.

While the Fortnite error code did not give an exact reason why he was removed from the match, he claimed that it was likely due to him meleeing the Vault, “It’s because I was spamming the door.”

As players have come up with some unusual ways to glitch in and out of the vault without keycards, it is possible that Epic Games could have set up countermeasures to prevent players from cheating in competitive playlists, like the FNCS sessions, and it may have been triggered by him rushing to get in the door.

Despite being kicked from the first game, Mongraal was not banned from the FNCS event and was able to rejoin his teammates in the second match to continue their tournament run.