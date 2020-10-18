 Mongraal kicked from FNCS match after bizarre Fortnite vault bug - Dexerto
Mongraal kicked from FNCS match after bizarre Fortnite vault bug

Published: 18/Oct/2020 17:57

by Daniel Cleary
Mongraal and Fortnite POI
Epic Games

FaZe Fortnite pro Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson was left stunned after he was removed from an FNCS Week 2 session for an unusual bug with the Stark Industries vault.

With the FNCS starting to ramp up again for the Season 4 finals, many of the top players will be looking to battle it out and qualify for the Fortnite playoffs on October 29.

FaZe Clan star Mongraal is regularly seen near the top in the FNCS’ European events, but while competing in the second week of the Season 4 tournament, the Fornite pro was surprisingly removed from one of the games.

vault in fortnite
Epic Games
Mongraal discovered a bug with the Stark Industries vault while competing in the FNCS.

After dropping into the first match of the FNCS Week 2 Trios session, Mongraal, along with teammates Mitr0 and Tayson, landed at the Stark Industries POI to kick off the game.

The new Marvel point-of-interest, which was added in Season 4, features one of the few vaults on the map and can be a great place to pick up some early loot, if it is not contested by another team.

However, after killing the Iron Man boss and grabbing the keycard, Mongraal was surprisingly kicked from the game when trying to open up the vault door.

“I just got kicked, no!” he reacted, realizing that his chances of picking up points in the tournament, and earning a good placing, had become even more difficult.

While the Fortnite error code did not give an exact reason why he was removed from the match, he claimed that it was likely due to him meleeing the Vault, “It’s because I was spamming the door.”

As players have come up with some unusual ways to glitch in and out of the vault without keycards, it is possible that Epic Games could have set up countermeasures to prevent players from cheating in competitive playlists, like the FNCS sessions, and it may have been triggered by him rushing to get in the door.

Despite being kicked from the first game, Mongraal was not banned from the FNCS event and was able to rejoin his teammates in the second match to continue their tournament run.

Where to find Marvel bosses in Fortnite Season 4: Iron Man, Gorger, more

Published: 17/Oct/2020 4:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Marvel
Epic Games / Marvel

Epic Games has teamed up with Marvel once again in Fortnite Season 4. This time, some of their biggest characters are scattered across the land in the form of bosses. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find them.

It’s a beautiful thing when two worlds collide. Figuratively speaking, of course. But it’s hard to find a pair that has overlapped better than Fortnite and the Marvel Universe. They’re both big, bright, colorful, and rich in lore. And of course, they’re both immensely popular.

It all started when Epic Games launched the Thanos LTM back in April 2018. It’s been a while since then, but the two worlds have crossed over once again, and this time, it’s been a blast.

Galactus, a cosmic being who consumes planets to sustain himself, is planning to wreak havoc on the Fortnite island. As a result, heroes and villains within the Marvel Universe have been popping up all over the place. Some of them are bosses, which players can hunt and eliminate for rewards. But in order to do that, you’ll need to know where to find them.

Here’s what you need to know.

Iron Man

Iron Man might be a fan-favorite hero, but he’s a formidable foe in Fortnite. If you’re willing to take him on to get your hands on his prized possession, a pair of badass rocket gloves, you can find him in Stark Industries. It’s located on the north-east side of the map. But be warned, he’ll put up a hell of a fight.

Fortnite Bosses Iron Man

Gorger

Gorgers are bigger and more dangerous versions of the Gatherer Drones. Galactus has programmed and sent them with one objective; to create chaos.

However, they don’t have a specific spawn location, which makes them a little harder to find. But if you find and kill the Gorger that can be seen at the start of the match, it will shoot a red beam that leads you right to the boss variants.

Fortnite Boss Gorger

Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is one of the more iconic villains in the Marvel Universe. He’s mostly known as the main antagonist in the Fantastic Four series. However, he’s also tangled with Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man, X Men, and The Avengers many times.

The imposing menace has found a new home at Pleasant Park. The first thing you’ll notice is that it’s been renamed Doom’s Domain.

Next, you’ll notice that he’s recruited a bunch of hostile guards to make your life difficult. But don’t worry too much about them. You can find Doctor Doom walking around Doom House, which is on the northern side of Doom’s Domain.

Bear in mind, though, that as a patrolling character, he will make brief stops in other places in the area. So you might need to look around for a bit before you find him.

If you manage to find him and take him down, he’ll drop some items that will let you use his overpowered abilities as well as a card that lets you access a secret vault.

Fortnite Doctor Doom Boss

And with that, you’re ready to rock and roll. The boss fights can be somewhat challenging, but with a bit of time and effort, you’ll persevere.

We’ll keep this article updated as more Marvel heroes make their appearance as bosses in Fortnite.