Fortnite update 23.50 patch notes: Six Shooter, Infantry Rifle & Cipher Quests

Fortnite update 23.50 has arrived, with two weapons being released from the vault and a new set of Cipher Quests available. Here are the patch notes.

There are just two weeks to go until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, but Epic Games has one final content update before then – and this one features some returning weapons and new quests to enjoy.

Below, you’ll find the Fortnite v23.50 patch notes and details of the bug fixes that are being issued with this update.

Crack the code with Cipher Quests

A set of strange Cipher Quests has arrived in Fortnite. There are several unencrypted quests that are easy to complete, but you’ll need to use clues to figure out a set of mysterious encrypted quests.

By working your way through these Cipher Quests, you’ll be able to unlock a Keep The Peace Spray, an Order Up Loading Screen, a Deciphered Emoticon, and a Circuitry Wrap.

Six Shooter and Infantry Rifle have been unvaulted

To mark the arrival of the new season-ending Cipher Quests, two fan-favorite weapons have returned to the game: The Six Shooter and the Infantry Rifle.

These weapons are now part of the regular loot pool, which means you can find them on the ground, inside Chests, and from Supply Drops.

But lots of other weapons have been vaulted

Now that the Most Wanted event is over, the following weapons are being returned to the vault: Hand Cannon, Dual Pistols, Heavy Sniper, Suppressed Pistol, Hop Rock Dualies, and Boom Sniper Rifle.

All of the Heisted Exotics and two Augments (Exotic Grab Bag and Sniper Surplus) related to the event have been vaulted too, but the good news is that Motorboats and Bows are back in the game!

Fortnite update 23.50 bug fixes

The following bug fixes are expected to be issued with the v23.50 update in Fortnite:

An issue that caused the Rift-jector Seat Reality Augment to be disabled.

Vi’s right eye turns inward when using some emotes.

Omega Knight has light grey/silver armor.

The ‘Archive’ button may be blocked by the ‘Redeploy Glider’ prompt in the Locker on Nintendo Switch.

Some Devices are limited to 30 FPS.

A visual issue that changes the setting for Fill or No Fill once you’ve changed the game mode in Save The World.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite update v23.50! Make sure you visit our Fortnite page for all the latest news and guides.