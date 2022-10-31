Fortnite update 22.30 early patch notes: Downtime details, new skins & The Herald

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Fortnite update v22.30 is upon us, bringing with it a bunch of new features including The Herald skin, plenty of bug fixes, and some “beloved” character collaborations.

While this year’s Fortnitemares event may sadly be coming to a close, Epic Games are wasting no time giving Fortnite players even more content to look forward to as the v22.30 update is almost here.

The big new addition with this update is The Herald skin, which Battle Pass owners will finally be able to unlock. You can find out everything we know about the Fortnite v22.30 update below.

Epic Games

Downtime for the v22.30 update is expected to begin on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 8AM GMT.

We don’t know how long downtime will last, as it depends on how much content is being added to the game, but usually, it’s somewhere between one hour and two hours.

Fortnite update 22.30 early patch notes

The Herald skin finally arrives

This season’s ‘secret skin’ (which isn’t exactly a secret) is The Herald, who you might have already encountered as a boss fight at Herald’s Sanctum.

The skin has been locked away behind a countdown, but following the v22.30 update, it should be available for players to unlock – probably by completing a series of quests like in previous seasons.

Epic Games

Three “beloved” characters are being added to the game

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, three “beloved” characters will be added to the game following the v22.30 update. It’s believed that they’re part of a new collaboration.

Some fans have speculated that the trio could be fan-favorite Star Wars characters Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, but we’ll just have to wait and see…

Fortnitemares comes to an end…

After two weeks of spooky fun, Fortnitemares is coming to an end following the v22.30 update. This most likely means that event-themed weapons and spawns are going to be vaulted or removed.

Fortnite update 22.30 bug fixes

A number of bug fixes will be introduced to Fortnite with the v22.30 update, which you can see below:

Players experience invisible collision present around a reboot card.

The head on the Erisa outfit with a helmet variant will appear black.

Vehicle UI sometimes doesn’t switch back to normal UI after exiting the vehicle.

Prop Movers can’t always be reactivated in a round in Creative mode.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 22.30 so far! We’ll keep this page updated when new information is revealed, so check back soon.