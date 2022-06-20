Fortnite update 21.10 early patch notes: Downtime, Naruto skins & Super Styles

Daniel Megarry . 2 hours ago

Fortnite update 21.10 is upon us, and as this is the first patch of Chapter 3 Season 3, there’s a lot of excitement about the new features and skins that will be unveiled.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has brought loads of changes to the Island, including the Reality Tree that’s slowly spreading its roots across the map and rideable wild animals – but Epic Games aren’t stopping there.

The first major mid-season update of Chapter 3 Season 3, update 21.10, will bring with it new Snap styles to unlock, the long-awaited Battle Pass Super Styles, and another Naruto collaboration to enjoy.

You’ll find everything we know about Fortnite update 21.10 so far – including downtime details – in the early patch notes below.

Fortnite update 21.10 downtime details

Downtime for the Fortnite 21.10 update is expected to begin at 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 9AM BST on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to this.

We don’t know how long downtime will last, as it all depends on how much content is being added, but it’s usually somewhere between one hour and two hours.

Fortnite update 21.10 patch notes

Super Styles will be unlocked in the Battle Pass

Each season of Fortnite, there are multiple ‘Super Styles’ available to unlock for the Battle Pass skins. These are usually themed around colors like gold, purple, or even rainbow.

The Super Styles for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass skins are scheduled to be released on June 23, which means they’ll be available to unlock during this update cycle.

More styles for the Snap skin are revealed

It’s not just Super Styles being released for the Battle Pass on June 23, as the Fortnite 21.10 update will also make way for loads more styles for the Snap skin, which is featured in the Battle Pass.

Just like with the previous Snap styles, you’ll need to find Tover Tokens hidden around the Island to unlock them all. Expect four heads, four arms, two legs, and a new torso style this time around.

A second wave of Naruto skins are on the way

The previous Naruto crossover event was one of the most popular collaborations in Fortnite history, so it’s not too surprising that more characters will be joining the iconic anime ninja in this update.

Several posters have been spotted around Tokyo featuring Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru, and Hinata, so it’s safe to assume these four skins will be featured. They’ll arrive in the item shop on June 24.

Fortnite update 21.10 bug fixes

A number of bug fixes will be shipped alongside the 21.10 update. You won’t always notice these, but they’re important to keep the game running smoothly for everyone.

Here are all of the bug fixes expected in Fortnite update 21.10:

Evie’s belt sticks straight out for some players.

Throwing a Reality Seed against sloped terrain may reset the age of Reality Sapling.

Armored walls are missing from published islands in Creative.

Players may not receive notifications while in game (Save The World).

Survivors are missing in Rescue the Survivor missions (Save The World).

The parental Controls screen cannot be exited with a controller.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 21.10 so far! We’ll keep this page updated when new details are confirmed, so make sure you check back soon.