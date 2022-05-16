Fortnite update 20.40 early patch notes: Downtime details, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Doomsday Device

Fortnite update 20.40 is upon us, and we’ve got all the details you need including early patch notes, new features you can expect, and downtime details.

After weeks of battling the Imagined Order alongside The Seven’s resistance squad, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is almost coming to an end – but not before one final mid-season update.

Fortnite update 20.40 is the last big patch of the season, so we’re hoping for some exciting new content (including an Obi-Wan Kenobi skin) and potential clues for the Doomsday Device finale.

Below, you’ll find the early patch notes for Fortnite update 20.40.

Fortnite update 20.40 downtime details

Downtime for the 20.40 update will begin around 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 9AM BST on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, with matchmaking disabled 30 minutes before.

There’s no telling how long downtime will last, but typically it’s around one hour to two hours, depending on how much new content is being added to the game.

Fortnite update 20.40 early patch notes

Here’s everything we’re expecting in the 20.40 update based on leaks and rumors. This could change when the update drops and there are probably features we don’t know about yet!

Obi-Wan Kenobi collaboration

There have already been loads of Star Wars skins in Fortnite, but Epic Games aren’t stopping there, as it looks like Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming to the island next!

It makes sense, as the famous Jedi is getting his own Disney+ spin-off series starting on May 27, so expect it to arrive at some point in the next couple of weeks.

Lightsabers are getting vaulted

We hope you’ve enjoyed living out your Jedi fantasies across the island, as the Lightsaber weapon is being vaulted following the Fortnite 20.40 update.

This is because the current Star Wars ‘May 4th’ celebrations are coming to an end after two weeks. Fingers crossed they return soon!

Ali-A Icon Series cosmetics arrive

Following in the footsteps of creators like LoserFruit and Bugha, YouTube star Ali-A will be getting his very own skin and matching cosmetics as part of the Icon Series lineup.

You’ll be able to purchase Ali-A’s skin in the item shop from Thursday, May 19. There will also be a chance to earn the outfit for free in the Ali-A Cup on Wednesday, May 18!

Doomsday Device finale event?

Throughout this season, Doctor Slone and the Imagined Order have been teasing a Doomsday Device that could be catastrophic for the island and the loopers that inhabit it.

Recent challenges have suggested this device could be hidden beneath Loot Lake. Will this tie into the season finale? We have a feeling we’ll find out after this update…

Fortnite update 20.40 bug fixes

As always, Epic Games will ship a number of bug fixes with the 20.40 update, which you can see below:

Players do not receive toast notifications while in a match in a party with another player.

Anvil Rocket Launcher UI missing.

Legendary perks cannot be changed using perk recombobulator in Save The World.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 20.40! We’ll keep this page updated when more details are confirmed.