Fortnite teases massive crossovers with Breaking Bad, TikTok, and Dead by Daylight

Epic Games are potentially eyeing up their most ambitious crossovers yet, as Breaking Bad, TikTok and Dead By Daylight have been touted in a fresh survey to gauge player interest.

Fortnite is enjoying an incredible run in 2022, with the Epic Games battle royale releasing a series of superb crossovers.

While the game has enjoyed success with these events before, the additions of Darth Vader, Indiana Jones and DragonBall Z have seen Fortnite reach stratospheric heights with its player-base.

As the next season gears up for release in September, Epic Games are gathering data to influence their next crossovers, with TV shows such as Breaking Bad included within their survey.

Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring spotted in Fortnite crossover survey

Keen to enhance the Fortnite experience where possible, developers Epic Games often collate data from their player-base via regular surveys. The surveys in question are divided into different categories, with sections such as Celebrities, TV Shows and Video Game Characters included too.

According to reputable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games have mentioned Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring in the latest survey. The leaker said on social media that “Gustavo Fring (Breaking Bad) is actually mentioned in Fortnite’s latest Survey.”

Not only is Giancarlo Esposito’s iconic villain mentioned, but HYPEX also clarified that “Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Adam, Khaby Lame, Charli D’Amelio, Miles Morales, Fe4rless, Dead by Daylight” are among the latest survey suggestions.

However, it is worth noting that their appearances in the survey aren’t a direct confirmation of their future in Fortnite. Despite that, HYPEX explained “Epic clearly sends these to prioritize some collabs over the others.”

“Not saying they’re already in the works but if a collab is voted more than others they’ll surely consider it more,” continued HYPEX.

The leaker further highlighted the importance of survey’s, as they said “or else they wouldn’t bother to make these surveys anyway.”

Viral video platform TikTok is also among the survey’s categories, as past surveys have asked participants to note dances they’ve seen while using the application.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a survey has proved fruitful for Fortnite, as Indiana Jones was included in the Pop Culture Brands or Characters section before his arrival in the game.