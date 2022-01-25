Dexerto Originals launches with first look at SypherPK’s new gaming studio

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan took us inside his new Oni Studios gaming studio for the first episode of Dexerto Originals.

Dexerto Originals, which launches with its own YouTube channel on January 25, will deliver compelling documentaries every fortnight, giving fans the inside story on the world’s biggest gaming personalities.

First up is famous Fortnite streamer SypherPK, and in the coming months, we’ll be speaking to former FaZe member Frazier Kay, Envy founder Mike ‘Hastr0’ Rufail, Complexity Gaming founder Jason Lake, and OpTic Gaming creative director and content creator Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards.

SypherPK is one of the biggest names in the Fortnite community, with over 5.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.4 million followers on Twitch.

SypherPK’s multi-million dollar gaming facility

Away from his time on-screen, the 25-year-old has a long-term vision to help other streamers reach a similar level of success.

In the first Dexerto Originals documentary, Sypher gave us a behind-the-scenes look at his next big project for Oni Studios – a multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art, gaming complex that’s being built in Austin, Texas.

SypherPK said: “We wanted to create a place where we can facilitate [creators]. If you want to run a podcast, do a show, really up your production… You need a space like this. You can’t run everything from home.

“That’s if you want to take it to the next level, and some people do. That’s what we’re going to be providing.”

As well as showing off his exciting new project, SypherPK took us inside his current gaming studio, showing off his amazing setup. He also shared more of his own story, opening up about how he changed his lifestyle to become a fit and healthy gamer, and gave us his thoughts on the state of Fortnite.

You can watch the SypherPK documentary on the Dexerto Originals YouTube channel – make sure you subscribe to never miss an episode.