How to access Fortnite Solid Gold mode & complete all quests

Wondering how to access Solid Gold mode in Fortnite Chapter 3? While there’s a new set of quests to complete in this mode, it’s not always clear how to get to it.

Following on from the recent Close Encounters quests, a brand new set of Solid Gold quests have just gone live in Fortnite Chapter 3, giving players another way to earn XP, level up their Battle Pass, and unlock all of those cosmetics and skins.

Solid Gold is an LTM that’s been around in Fortnite in various forms since 2018. This mode plays much the same as regular Battle Royale, except it involves a special set of rules where every weapon drop is a Legendary rarity.

However, many players are noticing a message that reads, ‘Not available in the current match’ or ‘Not available in this mode’ when trying to complete the Solid Gold quests. So how do you get to the right mode? We’re about to explain.

How to play Solid Gold in Fortnite

The easiest way to access the Solid Gold LTM in Fortnite is to enter the code 5210-2267-4798 from the ‘Island Code’ screen, although it’s not clear if you can complete the quests by using this method.

If that doesn’t work, it’s simply a case of waiting until Epic Games adds the Solid Gold LTM back into the Discover screen, which you can access by pressing the ‘Change’ button from the Fortnite lobby.

Remember that Solid Gold must be played in Squads, so gather your friends together or jump into a match with other players online. Either way, you’ve only got a limited time to complete these quests.

How to complete all Solid Gold quests in Fortnite

These are all of the Solid Gold quests that can be completed right now in Fortnite:

Loot chests in Solid Gold (4) – 10k XP

Deal damage to opponents in Solid Gold (300) – 12k XP

Collect Gold Bars in Solid Gold (400) – 14k XP

Complete 3 Solid Gold quests (3) – 18k XP

If you’re looking to loot chests in Solid Gold, check out our best landing spots guide for the locations that have the most chests. Dealing damage is easy, especially as all of your weapons will be Legendary.

Finally, collecting Gold Bars requires you to complete Bounties from Bounty Boards or NPCs. Once you’ve worked your way through all three quests, you’ll get a bonus 18k XP reward for completing them all.

That’s everything you need to know about Solid Gold Mode! For more guides like this, check out our Fortnite home page.