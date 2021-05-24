How to get Deathstroke Fortnite skin & compete in Deathstroke Zero Cup - Dexerto

Another collaboration is coming soon to Fortnite and this time around it is a character from the DC Comics universe. Deathstroke is arriving soon and you are not going to want to miss this skin.

If you have been keeping up with Fortnite at all over the course of the last year or so, you may have noticed they are going crazy with collaborations within the game. Chapter 2 Season 4 was a monumental milestone for the game, as they partnered with Marvel all season long.

Now, a new survey has indicated they are hinting towards even more collaborations in the near future, but before we get there, a brand new skin is coming to the game. Deathstroke, the DC Comics supervillain is going to be up for grabs soon, and if you are looking to snag this skin early, we have got you covered.

Advertisement

Fortnite Deathstroke skin, glider, backbling & pickaxe release date

The infamous villain from the DC universe has been announced to be coming to the game beginning on June 1st, 2021. The skin is going to include Deathstoke’s signature Katanas as either a backbling or a pickaxe, along with a special glider and spray.

Read More: Fortnite Season 6 FNCS Grand Finals

The skin pays homage to the DC character, and it was only a matter of time before Deathstroke appeared within the game. With the Teen Titans’ skin arriving on May 19th, this is just another skin a part of the collection of partnerships Epic has executed within Fortnite, and we can only assume more is to come.

Advertisement

How to get the Deathstroke skin

There are multiple ways you will be able to obtain this new skin, and there is even one way that will cost you nothing! The skin is going to release within the Fortnite item shop on June 1st, 2021 and it will be 1,200 Vbucks for players to purchase.

Alternatively, you are able to grab Deathstroke’s glider by purchasing the fourth issue of the Batman/Fortnite Comics, from your local comic book store or online. This has been a running series of comics Epic is releasing in partnership with the battle royale, and has alluded to multiple clues regarding the plot.

Advertisement

Read More: Ninja is done playing Fortnite competitively

Last but not least, there is going to be a special competitive event where you will have the opportunity to earn this skin.

Deathstroke Zero Cup

Beginning on May 27th, players will be able to earn the Deathstroke skin along with Slade’s Watching spray by placing within the new solo tournament. Prizing thresholds are going to vary by region, but thankfully, Epic has posted a rundown of what place you are going to need to maintain in order to snag this skin.

Read More: Top 20 best Fortnite players of 2021 ranked

Here is a breakdown of each region’s placement margins you will have to obtain to claim this skin for free. But, one aspect to keep in mind, is that you will only need to earn eight points in the event to earn the spray.

Advertisement

Region Placement Threshold Europe 1st – 4,500th North America East 1st – 2,000th North America West 1st – 1,000th Brazil 1st – 1,000th Asia 1st – 500th Oceanic 1st – 500th Middle East 1st – 500th

Epic tends to implement some sort of in-game cup to earn new skins, and the Deathstroke cosmetic is one worth shooting your shot for!