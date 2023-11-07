Fortnite Season OG players slam Shopping Carts for “choosing violence”

There has been a lot of backlash from Season OG Fortnite players about the Shopping Carts, with many saying the vehicle is too broken and ruining their gameplay. Some have even claimed the carts “choose violence” when they were using them.

Among the many things that set Fortnite apart is the fact that it gives its player base a ton of innovative items to use in the game’s Battle Royale mode. Players will always look for ways to use these things to their advantage, whether that’s by blasting Boogie Bombs on their opponents or employing traps in their builds.

Shopping Carts, which have been a huge hit with players in the past, are back in the game on the Chapter 1 map with the release of Season OG. This two-player vehicle was initially utilized by users in the OG days for mobility.

Now that players are accustomed to driving cars and quicker vehicles in newer seasons, returning to the OG island and relying on Shopping Carts may feel a little dull. Those who had counted on the cart’s mobility were shocked to find it was broken.

One player went so far as to claim the item “chose violence” rather than provide a useful service to them. Here are the reactions of Fortnite Season OG players as they slam the item in the game.

Fortnite Season OG players fuming over broken Shopping Carts

A player named Sparcsie uploaded a video to the FortniteBR subreddit in which they can be seen riding the Shopping Cart and jumping down a ramp with a teammate. After taking significant fall damage from being flung out of the cart, the player is hit again by the vehicle and thrown a wide distance, at which point they are knocked out.

This is not the first time this has happened, as other users have already shared clips, including one wherein a player can be seen throwing a grenade launcher shot near a cart containing a teammate. As soon as the shot hits the cart, it sends them flying across the map from a height that causes them to get knocked out or eliminated.

Though the cart has 550 HP overall, taking a hit from it could be enough to eliminate a player in a Battle Royale match. After witnessing these videos, players in Season OG chimed in to slam the item as a whole.

One such user said, “This Shopping Cart Chose Violence!” Another chimed in, “Got stuck in the ground playing Fortnite. Never impulse in a shopping cart.” A third added, “Fix the d**n shopping carts.”

As players struggle to reacquaint themselves with Season OG mechanics in Fortnite, some are even feeling stupid for forgetting the Chapter 1 era restrictions.