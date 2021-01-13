Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics after v15.20 update

Epic Games has confirmed the next planned Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.20, is set to arrive this week, continuing the “bounty hunter” theme. Here’s all the details we have so far, including early patch notes, and more.

Fortnite players have had more than a month to play around in the new “Zero Point” world, and now Epic Games are planning to change things all over again.

While only a limited amount of leaks have been revealed, we do have a good idea of what’s coming in Fortnite’s next Season 5 patch; here’s everything we know about update v15.20 so far, starting with all the details on Wednesday’s downtime.

When is the Fortnite v15.20 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.20 update for Wednesday, January 13. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

“Battle up close and personal in our new update,” the devs wrote on Twitter.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.20 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Battle up close and personal in our new update. v15.20 is scheduled for release on January 13. Downtime for the update will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/O3P6uDMHV0 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 12, 2021

Fortnite v15.20 early patch notes

Epic ships more pre-edit changes

Epic Games listened to feedback regarding the Pre-Edits Option and have made some adjustments in the latest patch. Now, with ‘Disable Pre-Edits On,’ all player-built structures cannot be edited until they’re placed.

It’s a small change, but a welcome one players have been asking for forever since it was added to the game. It makes it easier for them to get the piece they intended without a hitch.

Fortnite adds new Exotic: Hop Rock Dualies

Brace yourselves, folks. The latest patch adds an exciting new Exotic weapon called the Hop Rock Dualies. We’ll have to wait until the patch drops to see them in action, but it will include two pistols, making it the perfect weapon for gunslingers.

If you’re good enough, you’ll be able to dance and hop around your enemies and mow them down in style. It will set you back some gold bars, but it sounds like it’s more than worth it.

Plus, they’ll have a reduced price for a limited amount of time. You’ll be able to visit key characters on the island and trade in some gold bars at a discounted price. So, once the patch is live, there’s no reason not to give them a crack.

Lever Action Shotgun added in new update

It’s not all about the Exotic weapons, though. Fortnite players look forward to fresh new regular weapons just as much. Fortunately, we’ve been spoilt this patch with the introduction of the new Lever Action Shotgun.

Unlike other shotguns, it has the power to drop enemies in a single well-aimed shot. However, you’ll have to make sure your aim is on point because if you miss, you’ll be vulnerable while you reload.

“Something stirs” in Fortnite patch 15.20

New weapons are exciting, but so are the events and lore that unfold in each Fortnite chapter and season. In the latest patch, players will notice that something is happening in the forest near Stealthy Stronghold.

There seems to be an invisible foe stalking players and leaving clues behind in the area. Some people think they’ve got a pretty good idea of what it is. They believe it’s tied to an exciting new crossover.

Either way, Agent Jones isn’t taking any chances. He’s preparing for battle and bringing some guns and Hunters to help him deal with whatever lies ahead.

Fortnite v15.20 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite team has also flagged a number of bugs on their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for battle royale, Save the World, and even a few for the game’s mobile version too.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.20:

General

Sound effect audio delay.

Flip Rest Lobby Track inadvertently removed from players’ Lockers.

Multipoint Edge Glider deforming midair.

Michonne Outfit visual issues with cape Back Blings.

Battle Royale

Game freezing when going to the Complete tab on PlayStation and Xbox.

Sand Tunnelling temporarily disabled.

Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.

Hypernova Outfit appearing as a different Outfit in the Lobby and in-match.

Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

Save the World

Quest progress not instantly updating in the HUD and Quest Log.

Broken Pickaxe animations.

Mobile Top Issues

Voice chat issues on Android.

The player loses all movement after jumping through Zero Point.

So, there you have it; all the notes and planned changes for Fortnite’s second Season 5 update. Once the official v15.20 details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.