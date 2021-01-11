 Fortnite leak reveals first look at unreleased Mandalorian cosmetic - Dexerto
Fortnite leak reveals first look at unreleased Mandalorian cosmetic

Published: 11/Jan/2021 10:53

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Mandalorian pickaxe
Epic Games

A Fortnite leaker has shared some first-look footage of a new Mandalorian pickaxe in the game, suggesting there’s more to come from the Star Wars crossover.

In Season 5 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale Fortnite, Agent Jonesy brought together some of the world’s greatest bounty hunters, including a high-profile crossover with hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Players who purchased the season’s Battle Pass were given access to a skin based on the show’s protagonist Mando, and as they progressed they unlocked a series of cosmetics including a Razor Crest glider, new pieces of Beskar armor, and even a Baby Yoda back bling.

Fortnite's Battle Pass in the new Chapter 2, Season 5.
Epic Games
The rewards for Season 5 are epic, starting off with The Mandalorian at level 1.

But now it seems that’s not all fans can expect from the Star Wars crossover in Season 5, as a new gameplay video shows off a player using a pickaxe that appears to be part of the Mandalorian cosmetics set.

Is The Mandalorian getting a pickaxe in Fortnite?

It was recently teased that a pickaxe based on The Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle could be coming to the game, as well as potential changes for the Razor Crest crash site POI that appears on the map.

Now, a new video from leaker @TwitchTilted shows the Amban pickaxe in action during a match. Of course, it works just like any other pickaxe in the game: Destroying structures and farming materials.

The big appeal is that it would mean The Mandalorian cosmetics set would finally be complete, as the Star Wars character currently doesn’t have a themed pickaxe in the game.

(Via: @TwitchTilted) Here some gameplay of the Mandalorian pickaxe! It isn’t fully clear if it will actually become an axe or if it is just a placeholder for his sniper rifle. from FortniteLeaks

 

It’s currently unknown when – or if – this pickaxe will actually appear in Fortnite. Some rumors have suggested that a new pickaxe is being worked on instead, which could be based on the Beskar Spear or even the Darksaber.

Those would certainly be more interesting for Fortnite players, as the current pickaxe model shown above looks identical to the Amban Sniper Rifle, which is already available to find as a Mythic weapon in the game.

“This would have been a good secondary back bling for the Mandalorian, they should’ve made the Beskar Spear his pickaxe, missed opportunity,” wrote one fan on Reddit. Another agreed, adding: “I like it but the Beskar Spear would have been way cooler.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the Amban Sniper Rifle pickaxe eventually gets added to the game, or if it will be something different entirely. It would be a shame for The Mandalorian to never get his own pickaxe.

Benjyfishy says competitive Fortnite could die as prize pools keep getting lower

Published: 10/Jan/2021 17:50

by Julian Young
Fortnite benjyfish Logo FNCS
YouTube / Fortnite

Season 5 of the Fortnite Competitive Series hasn’t even started, but pro players – like Benjy ‘benjyfishy’ David Fish – are already calling out Epic Games over the lack of prize money that’s up for grabs in 2021.

The Fortnite Competitive Series (FNCS) wrapped up its Season 4 competition in November 2020, and players have been eagerly awaiting the start of FNCS in Season 5. On December 4, Epic Games announced their plans for the next series of Fortnite’s top competitive tournaments.

Epic later confirmed that Season 5 of FNCS would begin on February 4. Outside of FNCS tournaments, the developer also announced they would be “putting together a schedule featuring more weekly tournaments, unique tournaments, and Creator Cups.”

While this seemed to be a community-focused move, player opinion turned negative when Epic revealed details on the prize pools for some of the additional events. After seeing the news, pro player benjyfishy voiced concerns on the state of competitive Fortnite in 2021.

Fortnite FNCS Bragging Rights Announcement Image
Epic Games
Epic’s recent announcement of “Bragging Rights” events was not well-received by the community.

Benjyfishy tweeted out two separate threads regarding the competitive scene. He began by pointing out how 2021 features the “least amount of tournaments we have ever had with the least amount of money.” He added that on top of those problems, Fortnite’s fun-factor is also at an all-time low.

The pro then voiced concerns about Epic’s distribution of prize money. “Every time we see that they lower cash cup prize pool we think that they are gonna put it into FNCS or something but it literally never happens,” he said, speaking about the reduced prize pools across the board.

Benjyfishy started his second series of tweets by mentioning how these issues were handled much better in the past. He said that there is no longer a reason for him to “grind” the game like he did in the past due to a lack of enjoyment and the smaller financial incentives.

He also shared his thoughts on the current trajectory of the competitive Fortnite scene. Benjyfishy argued that if Epic continues reducing prize pools – and the incentive for new players and veterans to compete – “the comp scene will slowly start dying out.”

And the NRG player is not the only big-name player to share concerns on the current state of FNCS and competitive Fortnite. Other prominent pros and content creators voiced their own concerns too.

Fellow pro player Jaden ‘Wolfiez’ Ashman called out Epic for the large reductions in prize money. Referencing the announcement of “Friday Nite Bragging Rights” (where winners receive a mention from the competitive Fortnite Twitter account) Wolfiez joked that prize pools have been reduced to “shoutouts.”

Other well-known players like Ryan ‘Chap’ Chaplo and Leon ‘Khanada’ Khim shared their own concerns on the state of competitive play. Chap joked that the FNCS prize pool would be reduced to V-Bucks, while Khanada blasted Epic over their reductions in prize pool money.

“600 for first are you f**king serious bro how does it go from 3k to 600,” the pro player asked, referencing an 80% reduction in prize money for some events. The responses from fans showed the community largely feels the same way, with many voicing their own disappointment in the smaller prize pools.

While most of the community has been critical of competitive play heading into 2021, some players are trying to find a silver lining. FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill chimed in on the subject, offering his criticism of the situation but also providing an idea for Epic to address the community’s feedback.

Using money from Battle Pass sales could be an easy way for Epic to provide higher prize pools moving forward. With revenue from each pass adding up to hundreds of millions of dollars, giving some of that back to the community could go a long way in addressing the current concerns.

Epic has not released any new updates on competitive Fortnite since the Bragging Rights announcement on January 6. It remains to be seen whether the developer will respond to the community’s backlash or take any action to up the prize pools for tournaments moving forward.