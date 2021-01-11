Fortnite leak reveals first look at unreleased Mandalorian cosmetic - Dexerto

A Fortnite leaker has shared some first-look footage of a new Mandalorian pickaxe in the game, suggesting there’s more to come from the Star Wars crossover.

In Season 5 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale Fortnite, Agent Jonesy brought together some of the world’s greatest bounty hunters, including a high-profile crossover with hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Players who purchased the season’s Battle Pass were given access to a skin based on the show’s protagonist Mando, and as they progressed they unlocked a series of cosmetics including a Razor Crest glider, new pieces of Beskar armor, and even a Baby Yoda back bling.

But now it seems that’s not all fans can expect from the Star Wars crossover in Season 5, as a new gameplay video shows off a player using a pickaxe that appears to be part of the Mandalorian cosmetics set.

Is The Mandalorian getting a pickaxe in Fortnite?

It was recently teased that a pickaxe based on The Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle could be coming to the game, as well as potential changes for the Razor Crest crash site POI that appears on the map.

Now, a new video from leaker @TwitchTilted shows the Amban pickaxe in action during a match. Of course, it works just like any other pickaxe in the game: Destroying structures and farming materials.

The big appeal is that it would mean The Mandalorian cosmetics set would finally be complete, as the Star Wars character currently doesn’t have a themed pickaxe in the game.

It’s currently unknown when – or if – this pickaxe will actually appear in Fortnite. Some rumors have suggested that a new pickaxe is being worked on instead, which could be based on the Beskar Spear or even the Darksaber.

Those would certainly be more interesting for Fortnite players, as the current pickaxe model shown above looks identical to the Amban Sniper Rifle, which is already available to find as a Mythic weapon in the game.

“This would have been a good secondary back bling for the Mandalorian, they should’ve made the Beskar Spear his pickaxe, missed opportunity,” wrote one fan on Reddit. Another agreed, adding: “I like it but the Beskar Spear would have been way cooler.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the Amban Sniper Rifle pickaxe eventually gets added to the game, or if it will be something different entirely. It would be a shame for The Mandalorian to never get his own pickaxe.