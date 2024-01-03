Fortnite’s “sus” new Flowberry Fizz item has players worked up

Fortnite players are worked up since devs added a brand new Flowberry Fizz item and are calling it “sus”. Here’s what they said about it.

A moving train and the immensely popular weapon mods system are just two of the many new features added to the Battle Royale island in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. The new, drastically altered gameplay features shorter matches with more intense action, increasing the pressure on players to win the highly sought-after Victory Royale.

To ensure a high-kill match, the game has several meta weapons that are thought to be among the finest. However, players typically depend on consumables and their healing rate to determine the pace of their gameplay to survive.

Epic Games Flowberry Fizz is the latest consumable item in the game.

Epic has introduced a new consumable item called Flowberry Fizz, which has quickly become a popular subject among players since the current season started with a restricted supply of healing goods. Some are calling out devs “sus” as they’re worked up with the arrival of the consumable.

Fortnite players call devs “freaky” for adding new Flowberry Fizz item

The Flowberry Fizz is the latest consumable item added to Fortnite that heals up to 100 shields and gives an anti-gravity effect to the user. Players can equip the item and also heal their nearby teammates with the splash that is caused once the bottle is shaken rigorously before usage.

Since the item has a similar effect to a Flowberry, players are calling out devs on the size of the bottle as well as a “sus” and “freaky” animation that has fans worked up. One such player said, “This looks like… something else…”

Another chimed in, “The content that’s gonna be made from this is gonna be crazy.” A third user added, “Why did they make something that squirts like that?!”

Even Jake Lucky got in on the conversation and posted the video with their thoughts saying, “Nah Fortnite absolutely knew what they were doing”. Another fan replied, “Can’t wait to shower the homies like this … wait what …” To conclude the thread, a fan commented, “Can you edge it?”

While there’s a considerable amount of conversation around the new item, if you’re looking to find one during a match, we’ve got you covered with a guide right here at Dexerto.