Fortnite’s Goat Simulator 3 skin turns players into bodybuilder Goat

To celebrate Goat Simulator 3’s imminent release on consoles and PC, Epic Games is offering a buff Goat skin to Fortnite players.

The first Goat Simulator launched in 2014, allowing players to assume control of a goat who could jump and run, as well as bash and lick various objects.

Its humorous ragdoll physics and THPS-esque scoring system elevated the sandbox adventure further still, so much so that Goat Simulator is receiving a sequel – Goat Simulator 3.

Because so many games, movies, and TV shows participate in Fortnite crossovers ahead of a new release, it only makes sense that the goat sim follows suit.

How to get Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite

Thanks to a new promotion, Fortnite players can show off their Goat Simulator love in-game.

Those who buy Goat Simulator 3 on the Epic Games Store before 11:59 PM ET on September 29, 2023 will gain access to a skin inspired by the sim’s protagonist, Pilgor.

Players will find the outfit in their Fortnite Locker upon booting up the multiplayer title, so long as they sign in to Fortnite with the same Epic account that made the purchase.

All who don’t buy Goat Simulator 3 but still want the Pilgor skin need not worry. The item will enter the Item Shop later this year on November 26.

Pilgor looks quite different from her usual design, landing on Fortnite Island with a bodybuilder frame. In a post on the Epic Games blog, Lead Artist at Coffee Stain North, Elin Hamberg, explained that Goat Simulator’s hyperrealism didn’t fit the Fortnite brand.

As a result, the worlds of Goat Simulator and Fortnite collide with a skin depicting a muscular, crop top-wearing half-goat, half-human hybrid.

Goat Simulator 3 comes to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms this fall on November 17.