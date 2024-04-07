Fortnite cracks down on creators scamming players with fake rewards

Fortnite has announced they are cracking down and issuing bans among other punishments for creators that “scam” other players with fake rewards to get them to support their Creative maps.

Ever since Fortnite players were allowed to become partnered creators and earn money through monetization of their own Creative maps, UEFN-developed maps have become highly competitive.

This has led to certain creators leaving behind their love for simply creating inventive and fun maps for the community. Instead, a growing trend has been these partnered players exploiting creative maps to drive traffic by any means to try make them popular on Fortnite Discover and rake in the cash.

Epic Games has revealed in an official statement to their Twitter/X account that they are going to be cracking down further on those that go as far as scamming players by violating their policies:

“Reminder: Tricking players by asking them to like or favorite an island for a fake reward isn’t cool and is a violation of our rules.

“These are scams and we won’t allow it. Creators should remove these elements ASAP to avoid an overall bad time. Our moderation team will be escalating penalties – including impacts to monetization, removal of islands, and account suspension.”

Epic further clarified that simply putting details such as “Like and Favorite to support me” in the descriptions of creator-made maps is still “fine.” But, the actual act of trying to scam or trick players with false promises is against the official Fortnite guidelines.

One of Fortnite’s biggest creators SypherPK, who has his own Icon Series skin in the game, praised the changes: “Thank you. I think very specific rulings need to be put in place so people know where the line is. Encouraging players to like and favorite vs tricking players to like and favorite.”