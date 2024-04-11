Fortnite could soon let you watch TikToks directly in-game

New Fortnite leaks show a possible new feature that would let players watch videos from platforms like TikTok directly in-game.

Prominent Fortnite leaks account, HYPEX, shared screenshots of leaked code on Twitter/X. The code refers to a new feature labeled as “PictureInPictureAction” with options to play, pause, like, unlike, and even report videos.

“This also has an “Advert” widget (maybe ads?), and one of the platforms might be TikTok” the leaker said alongside the screenshot of the feature’s code.

Epic has implemented a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature before. It first debuted during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. The feature allowed players to watch World Cup matches during their own live games.

However, the previous version didn’t allow players to like or report a video viewed using it. It also showed up by default, and players needed to use a function in the pause menu to turn it off. The new version teased in the leak, looks like a more robust system.

Commenting on this possible new version of the Picture-in-Picture mode, HYPEX described it as something which “might be good for slow & single player modes/maps”.

The leaker also thought it could be useful for players with a single monitor. However, they weren’t keen on the idea of it being used in competitive play. “If someone uses it in a BR match then they literally got brainrot,” they said.