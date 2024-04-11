GamingFortnite

Fortnite could soon let you watch TikToks directly in-game

Eliana Bollati
The Fortnite and TikTok logos side by sideEpic Games/TikTok

New Fortnite leaks show a possible new feature that would let players watch videos from platforms like TikTok directly in-game.

Prominent Fortnite leaks account, HYPEX, shared screenshots of leaked code on Twitter/X. The code refers to a new feature labeled as “PictureInPictureAction” with options to play, pause, like, unlike, and even report videos.

“This also has an “Advert” widget (maybe ads?), and one of the platforms might be TikTok” the leaker said alongside the screenshot of the feature’s code.

Epic has implemented a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature before. It first debuted during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. The feature allowed players to watch World Cup matches during their own live games.

However, the previous version didn’t allow players to like or report a video viewed using it. It also showed up by default, and players needed to use a function in the pause menu to turn it off. The new version teased in the leak, looks like a more robust system.

Commenting on this possible new version of the Picture-in-Picture mode, HYPEX described it as something which “might be good for slow & single player modes/maps”.

The leaker also thought it could be useful for players with a single monitor. However, they weren’t keen on the idea of it being used in competitive play. “If someone uses it in a BR match then they literally got brainrot,” they said.

About The Author

Eliana Bollati

Eliana is a staff writer on the Australian Dexerto team. A freelance journalist for a decade, she earned her master’s in international journalism from the University of Western Australia. She has written for a range of outlets and most recently served as a founding member of the editorial team for esports news and leaks website, BLIX.GG. A lover of JRPGs and strategy MOBAs, when she’s not writing you’ll most likely find her playing Dota 2 or FFXIV. You can contact Eliana at eliana.bollati@dexerto.com

keep reading
Modded Drum Gun in Fortnite
Fortnite
What does Rank Protected mean in Fortnite?
Michelle Cornelia
Fortnite Coachella 2024 cover
Fortnite
Fortnite x Coachella event 2024: Creative map, GRIMES collab & more
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Neon Rush Rocket Racing cover
Fortnite
All Fortnite Rocket Racing Season 1 Neon Rush quests and challenges
Rishabh Sabarwal
fortnite invincible skins
Fortnite
Epic Games assures Fortnite’s Item Shop changes won’t impact skin pricing
John Esposito

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.