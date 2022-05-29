Fortnite announces in-person FNCS Invitational 2022 with $1 million prize pool

Fortnite just announced the return of in-person competitive events starting with the FNCS Invitational 2022 which offers a prize pool of $1 million.

The last massive in-person Fortnite event was the Fortnite World Cup held in 2019. The event was held in New York City and boasted a $30 million prize pool.

However, due to the severity of the global pandemic in 2020, in-person events were put on hold to keep players safe.

Now, Fortnite has just announced the return of in-person events starting this November when a prize pool of $1 million is up for grabs at the FNCS Invitational 2022.

Fortnite in-person events return this year

Ahead of the EU Champion Series finals on May 29, Fortnite teased it had a big announcement to start off the show. As the live stream countdown ended, the promo video for the return of FNCS in-person events rolled.

The FNCS Invitational 2022 is slated to take place on November 12-13. It will be held at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Despite being in the U.S., this is an international event inviting players from all over the world.

In a blog post, Epic Games goes on to state that the invitational will be a Duos tournament. “We will be inviting a selection of top FNCS Duos from around the world who will have the opportunity to compete in a single lobby for a share of a $1,000,000 prize pool!”

FORTNITE RETURNS TO COMPETING IN-PERSON! The FNCS Invitational 2022

📍 Raleigh, North Carolina, USA

📅 November 12-13

🏢 Raleigh Convention Center Details: https://t.co/86kpanIdT1 pic.twitter.com/z0g6hHf5Sp — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) May 29, 2022

While the date and location are set, Epic did mention these are subject to change in light of any health trends. The health and safety of the players is a main concern for the event, and Fortnite is prepared to reschedule or change plans if need be.

More information will be released in the coming months