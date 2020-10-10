Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v14.30 update - Dexerto

Epic Games have revealed some of the bug fixes that they’ve got lined up for the next Fortnite update, and a few annoying issues look set to be resolved.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is almost at its endpoint, some fans are already looking ahead to what the cinematic end of season event might have in store, as well as what Chapter 2, Season 5 could be about in terms of the theme.

Despite all the speculation, Epic Games are just cracking on with keeping the current season feeling fresh – releasing new challenges, new cosmetics, as well as some other superpowers for players to use.

On top of that, they’ve also been rooting out problems with their regular updates. With the v14.30 patch on the horizon, the devs have also got a few fixes coming to all of their modes.

A handful of problems have been labeled as ‘Fixed in next Game Update’ on their public Trello board as of October 10, with a few annoying battle royale issues being addressed.

These include the issue with movement stopping when placing a marker, inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble, and licensed audio playing on the Last Forever emote.

In addition to those, mobile players who had been frustrated by the XP bar not showing the correct level will have their issues fixed as well.

Fortnite v14.30 bug fixes

Placing a map marker cancels movement

Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble

Audio of Last Forever emote playing even with licensed audio muted

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match/incorrect leveling up on mobile.

Bugs currently set to be fixed in v14.30 The STW bugs might not be fixed in the v14.30 update. pic.twitter.com/JIG29UTpZK — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 9, 2020

As for Save the World, there are two issues labeled as fixed in Future Game Update, including the wrong animation for the Sword of the Daywalker and Xbox homeshare players being unable to access STW.

However, as leaker iFireMonkey points out, these are not guaranteed to ship with the v14.30 update and could be coming later down the line. We’ll just have to wait and see.