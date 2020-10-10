 Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v14.30 update - Dexerto
Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v14.30 update

Published: 10/Oct/2020 12:38 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 12:40

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite character at Slurp Factory
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Epic Games have revealed some of the bug fixes that they’ve got lined up for the next Fortnite update, and a few annoying issues look set to be resolved. 

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is almost at its endpoint, some fans are already looking ahead to what the cinematic end of season event might have in store, as well as what Chapter 2, Season 5 could be about in terms of the theme.

Despite all the speculation, Epic Games are just cracking on with keeping the current season feeling fresh – releasing new challenges, new cosmetics, as well as some other superpowers for players to use.

On top of that, they’ve also been rooting out problems with their regular updates. With the v14.30 patch on the horizon, the devs have also got a few fixes coming to all of their modes. 

Epic Games
Season 4 has been all about Marvel, but that will change in Season 5.

A handful of problems have been labeled as ‘Fixed in next Game Update’ on their public Trello board as of October 10, with a few annoying battle royale issues being addressed.

These include the issue with movement stopping when placing a marker, inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble, and licensed audio playing on the Last Forever emote.

In addition to those, mobile players who had been frustrated by the XP bar not showing the correct level will have their issues fixed as well. 

Fortnite v14.30 bug fixes

  • Placing a map marker cancels movement 
  • Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble 
  • Audio of Last Forever emote playing even with licensed audio muted 
  • XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match/incorrect leveling up on mobile. 

As for Save the World, there are two issues labeled as fixed in Future Game Update, including the wrong animation for the Sword of the Daywalker and Xbox homeshare players being unable to access STW.

However, as leaker iFireMonkey points out, these are not guaranteed to ship with the v14.30 update and could be coming later down the line. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Fortnite

Ninja hilariously roasts teammate during Fortnite tournament

Published: 9/Oct/2020 15:26

by Jacob Hale
Ninja on Fortnite stream
YouTube: Ninja / Epic Games

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins might be one of the most famous streamers in the world, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make time for small streamers, too… well, time to roast them, at least.

It’s fair to say that Ninja has served his time and done the dirty work in the streaming sphere, having spent years grinding to make it a full-time job, and then grow the stream to certified celebrity status.

He knows the troubles and tribulations that come with trying to compete for a living and also make some spare cash on Twitch, but that doesn’t stop him seeing an opportunity to share some friendly banter with someone else on their way up — at the expense of their popularity.

That’s what Fortnite competitor and streamer Paper found out while playing in the final week of Ninja’s very own Ninja Battles tournament, which featured a $80,000 prize pool.

Ninja streamer
Instagram: Ninja
Ninja has become perhaps the most mainstream streamer on the planet thanks to his Fortnite success.

Paper has started to grow in popularity in recent months and started achieving more convincing results during tournaments, but that didn’t prompt teammate Ninja to hold back, who went straight for the throat with this hilarious roast.

After asking Paper how long he’s been competing for, while sat waiting in the pre-game lobby with the third of their trio, Ronaldo, Ninja discovered he had actually been competing since day one: which gave Blevins all the fuel he needed.

“Damn,” Ninja said after finding out. “You would think you would be more relevant,” which caused both Ronaldo and Paper to burst into hysterics, caught completely off-guard by the joke.

Paper came back at Ninja, roasting his “ugly a*s” Adidas shoes and his pink hair, but the damage had clearly been done, with Ronaldo telling Paper that he had been “checked” by the former Mixer star.

Though the good vibes were flowing, it didn’t do much to help Ninja and his trio, who finished in 27th in the tournament and outside of the prize money.