Fortnite devs assure players Locker UI fixes are coming after complaints

Fortnite Chapter 5 changed the Locker UI and fans were far from happy, but developers promise that fixes are in the works.

The Locker-related changes added to Fortnite Chapter 5 did a number on the user interface. For one, the updated system removed special backgrounds for special rarity skins. Players also expressed disappointment in the overhaul of loadouts.

This upset spread across social media and found its way to many Reddit threads, where fans argued that Fortnite’s new Locker ruined the thrill of changing outfits and switching characters.

Article continues after ad

Evidently, Epic Games paid close attention to these complaints and others based on a new statement.

Article continues after ad

Epic says fixes are coming for Fortnite’s despised Locker UI

Fortnite news source and leaker HYPEX has shared a statement from the developers that addresses ongoing Locker complaints.

Speaking to the feedback, the statement promises that developers are “working on it.” Fortnite players can expect improvements to go live over the course of “the next few updates,” the message continues.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the time of writing, there’s no concrete timeline for when the updates in question will begin rolling out.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned above, the all-new Locker UI launched alongside Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 in early December. In addition to these changes, the update also unleashed five hostile bosses, Match Quests in replace of Daily Quests, and a new map.

Article continues after ad

Arguably the biggest update came in the form of three brand-new game modes – LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival.

The reworked Locker system has, thus far, served as the most disappointing aspect of the Chapter 5 content for many.