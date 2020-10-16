Dr Doom's bomb disabled for Fortnite FNCS after major glitch discovered - Dexerto

Epic Games have disabled Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb from Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4’s FNCS tournament after a bizarre glitch was found with the Mythic superpower that gives players an unfair advantage.

Fortnite’s Season 4 has introduced many superhero-themed changes thanks to the Marvel crossover with heroes like Wolverine, Iron Man, Groot, and more being added as playable characters.

Along with the new character skins, the Fortnite devs also added some of Marvel stars’ superpowers as Mythic ability items, which can be found through killing bosses on the map or from the Stark Industries supply drones.

Unfortunately, a glitch has now been discovered with one of these new abilities in Fortnite, Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb, where players can instantly reset the Mythic’s cooldown timer, making it frustrating for players to deal with.

Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb lets players charge up a green bomb to throw it at their opponents, which explodes on contact and sets the surrounding area on fire.

The unusual bug which was found would allow you to simply drop the item and pick it up again to refresh the cooldown, giving players the potential to dish out massive damage.

The Mythic Superpower can usually be gathered by defeating Dr. Doom and accessing the vault at the new ‘Doom’s Domain’ point-of-interest, but with the qualifiers for the FNCS Finals now underway, it has been disabled from competitive play.

Due to an issue, Dr Doom's Mystical Bomb has been disabled in competitive playlists. It will be disabled for the FNCS this week, including the Middle East Tournament later today. We will update you when the power is re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/EoTBds5l0S — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 15, 2020

After the glitch was discovered, Epic Games provided competitive fans with an update, revealing that an issue had been found with the item “Dr Doom’s Mystical Bomb has been disabled in competitive playlists. It will be disabled for the FNCS this week.”

The removal of this item from the Doom’s Domain POI might now see fewer teams landing there, as the location would often be filled with teams looking to gain an advantage with the rare Mythic ability.

While it is unclear when exactly it will be added back into competitive playlists and the ongoing FNCS event, Epic Games have revealed that they will update fans when they choose to do so.