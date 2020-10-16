 Dr Doom's bomb disabled for Fortnite FNCS after major glitch discovered - Dexerto
Dr Doom’s bomb disabled for Fortnite FNCS after major glitch discovered

Published: 16/Oct/2020 12:20

by Daniel Cleary
Dr Doom holding mystical bomb in fortnite
Epic Games

FNCS Fortnite Season 4

Epic Games have disabled Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb from Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4’s FNCS tournament after a bizarre glitch was found with the Mythic superpower that gives players an unfair advantage.

Fortnite’s Season 4 has introduced many superhero-themed changes thanks to the Marvel crossover with heroes like Wolverine, Iron Man, Groot, and more being added as playable characters.

Along with the new character skins, the Fortnite devs also added some of Marvel stars’ superpowers as Mythic ability items, which can be found through killing bosses on the map or from the Stark Industries supply drones.

Unfortunately, a glitch has now been discovered with one of these new abilities in Fortnite, Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb, where players can instantly reset the Mythic’s cooldown timer, making it frustrating for players to deal with.

Doom's domain POI in fortnite
Epic Games
A glitch with the Mythic Bomb in Doom’s Domain has been found.

Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb lets players charge up a green bomb to throw it at their opponents, which explodes on contact and sets the surrounding area on fire.

The unusual bug which was found would allow you to simply drop the item and pick it up again to refresh the cooldown, giving players the potential to dish out massive damage.

The Mythic Superpower can usually be gathered by defeating Dr. Doom and accessing the vault at the new ‘Doom’s Domain’ point-of-interest, but with the qualifiers for the FNCS Finals now underway, it has been disabled from competitive play.

After the glitch was discovered, Epic Games provided competitive fans with an update, revealing that an issue had been found with the item “Dr Doom’s Mystical Bomb has been disabled in competitive playlists. It will be disabled for the FNCS this week.”

The removal of this item from the Doom’s Domain POI might now see fewer teams landing there, as the location would often be filled with teams looking to gain an advantage with the rare Mythic ability.

While it is unclear when exactly it will be added back into competitive playlists and the ongoing FNCS event, Epic Games have revealed that they will update fans when they choose to do so.

Valorant

How to watch NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational: streams, schedule, teams

Published: 16/Oct/2020 7:44 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 7:56

by Andrew Amos
NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational header
Twitter: Renegades

Nerd Street Gamers are partnering up with Renegades to put on a Valorant Invitational tournament, featuring 16 of the best North American teams. With $10,000 up for grabs, there’s more than just pride on the line.

Waiting for First Strike and need a healthy dose of competitive Valorant action? The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational should be enough to tide you over to the Riot-run event later this year.

It’ll be the first time fans of North American Valorant will be able to see the new-look rosters after the Ignition Series shuffle.

The all-new T1 squad with DaZeD and Spyder will be making its debut, as well as Immortals after some of their stars took off to NRG and 100 Thieves.

For everything you need to know about the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational, from who’s playing to how you can watch, we’ve got it right here.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational stream

The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational will be streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch account. The action kicks off at 10am PT / 1pm ET on both October 16 and 17. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational teams

The NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational will feature some of North America’s best talent. The stacked T1 roster, Cloud9, Gen.G, FaZe Clan, and Immortals are the definite headliners. Renegades, of course, have sent their own squad.

There’s also some rising stars looking to disrupt the power rankings. Andbox and Spacestation Gaming made it through the open qualifiers, while Luminosity will look to build on a solid run here against the best of the best.

Team Players
Renegades retrQ, Cp2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy
Immortals Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP
Cloud9 TenZ, Relyks, mitch, shinobi, vice
FaZe Clan corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus
Luminosity Gaming thief, aproto, Venerated, Ksiaze, stellar
Rise riku, Spirit, ChurmZ, anger, Ange
Gen.G effys, gMd, huynh, MkaeL, PLAYER1
Equinox Esports DXN, Dcop, Paincakes, cute fat boy, mina
Complexity ohai, agm, Xp3, TBDTBD
Mamba Mode Gaming chase, zecK, Critical, Osias, TBD
T1 brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder
Spacestation Gaming kaplan, roca, sSef, insky, Boostio
beastcoast Elevate, jammyz, TiGG, bdog, YaBoiDre
Moon Racoons Rebo, Temperature, Fiend, aleksandar, Shawn12590
Andbox ANDROID, yay, b0i, seb, POACH

NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational schedule

The schedule of the NSG x Renegades Valorant Invitational isn’t out just yet. However, we do know the timings of when the games will start.

Each day ⁠— October 16 and 17 ⁠— will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. The grand final will start at approximately 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST on October 17 ⁠— pending how long the previous series go.

We will update this as more information comes gets made publicly available.

