Clueless Fortnite player finds ultra-rare skin code worth thousands from years ago

A Fortnite player has stumbled across an unused gift code years later that rewards them with one of the rarest Fortnite skins of all time.

Fortnite has been enjoying new-found popularity following its record-breaking Season OG, and release of Chapter 5, which shattered even more player count records.

Both major updates led to millions of players returning to the game, such as the introduction of LEGO Fortnite, and now with Christmas and the year-end period, more are storming back to the island.

Article continues after ad

One player, in particular, was left baffled after they found an unused skin code that turned out to be one of Fortnite’s rarest skins ever.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite player discovers ultra-rare skin code years later

Xbox player Admirable_Zombie5245 revealed their discovery on Reddit, as they showed a photo of the unused skin code bundle.

“So I bought a controller years ago and just found this, is it that rare? I’ve 0 Fortnite experience,” Admirable_Zombie5245 posted.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

After Fortnite players soon flooded the comments, they were baffled to find out that their gift code rewards them with an Eon skin, which has long been renowned as one of the rarest in the game. So much so, that Dexerto has it ranked as the 10th most rare skin in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

“For once, somebody’s asking ‘is it rare?’ and it actually is,” the top comment read, as another claimed: “those go for thousands I’d sell it if you don’t play the game.”

Article continues after ad

Many players debated the worth of the Eon skin, where it was believed that the player could get “at least $500-1000,” with some even stating even higher if they chose to sell it.

The Eon skin bundle, contains the Eon Outfit and 500 V-Bucks. It was released on September 27, 2018, as part of a limited promotional bundle for gamers who bought the Xbox One S console or a controller.