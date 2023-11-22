Best Fortnite Black Friday deals: Merch, Bundles & more

Black Friday has almost arrived here, and it’s time to start opening that wallet to buy some new Fortnite stuff as major retailers kick off the mega sale.

For gamers, Black Friday is always a thrilling time of year, and this year is no exception. Discounts on video games, consoles, merchandise, and even in-game cosmetic packages are now being offered by several of the world’s largest stores.

Staying ahead of the curve is one of the major Battle Royale games, Fortnite. Players may get their hands on a wide variety of things from the Epic Games title at significantly reduced prices from a variety of online and offline stores.

Amazon has already begun their Black Friday sale, but other stores are gearing up to offer Fortnite fans a discount they can’t pass up. We’ve rounded up the greatest Black Friday offers on Fortnite stuff for you to purchase during this time.

Fortnite Black Friday 2023 best deals

Are there any V-Bucks on Black Friday Sale?

The answer is No, there are unfortunately no Black Friday deals running for Fortnite’s in-game currency V-Bucks.

While V-Bucks aren’t on sale just yet, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for them over the coming days of the Black Friday sale. However, it might be wise to stock up on some V-Bucks codes before the Winterfest discounts land in December. Just because there aren’t any sales on V-Bucks themselves doesn’t mean there won’t be some in-game sales for the holiday season.

Fortnite cosmetic bundles Black Friday deals

Epic Games Anime Legends Pack contains a total of ten cosmetic items.

Fortnite cosmetic bundles are rarely on sale at retailers and one of the most sought after bundle is the Anime Legends Pack which contains three cosmetic skins and seven additional items including a cel-shaded version of Midas. The Xbox Series X version of the pack is now available for sale on Amazon and can be grabbed at a special Black Friday discount.

As the price on the Anime Legends Pack is quite attractive to Fortnite players, we’ve got some more offers listed below for you on several other cosmetic bundles and platforms.

Fortnite official merchandise Black Friday deals

Hasbro Gaming The Fortnite Edition of Monopoly Flip is one of the best collectibles for fans.

When it comes to Fortnite, the merchandise including toys, collectibles, Nerf guns and more are also equally sought after as much as in-game cosmetics. One of the hottest merch items in Fortnite is the Monopoly Flip Edition of the game with characters like The Foundation, Slone, Bushranger and more featured on the board.

It is a unique take on a traditional game of Monopoly as players can flip tiles to change the game to reveal traps, cozy campfires and more. The endgame – survival. While the board game is usually sold for its standard price, with an attractive Black Friday deal, you can get it for a generous discount.

There are a plethora of Fortnite merch available for fans online to get their hands on. But with Black Friday, a lot of it can be purchased from various retailers at a discount. We’ve compiled a list of all the Fortnite goodies you can get with this year’s Black Friday deals right here.

