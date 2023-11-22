GamingFortnite

Best Fortnite Black Friday deals: Merch, Bundles & more

Fortnite Black Friday DealsDexerto

Black Friday has almost arrived here, and it’s time to start opening that wallet to buy some new Fortnite stuff as major retailers kick off the mega sale.

For gamers, Black Friday is always a thrilling time of year, and this year is no exception. Discounts on video games, consoles, merchandise, and even in-game cosmetic packages are now being offered by several of the world’s largest stores.

Staying ahead of the curve is one of the major Battle Royale games, Fortnite. Players may get their hands on a wide variety of things from the Epic Games title at significantly reduced prices from a variety of online and offline stores.

Amazon has already begun their Black Friday sale, but other stores are gearing up to offer Fortnite fans a discount they can’t pass up. We’ve rounded up the greatest Black Friday offers on Fortnite stuff for you to purchase during this time.

Fortnite Black Friday 2023 best deals

Are there any V-Bucks on Black Friday Sale?

The answer is No, there are unfortunately no Black Friday deals running for Fortnite’s in-game currency V-Bucks.

Buy Fortnite V-Bucks at Walmart

While V-Bucks aren’t on sale just yet, we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for them over the coming days of the Black Friday sale. However, it might be wise to stock up on some V-Bucks codes before the Winterfest discounts land in December. Just because there aren’t any sales on V-Bucks themselves doesn’t mean there won’t be some in-game sales for the holiday season.

Fortnite cosmetic bundles Black Friday deals

Fortnite Anime Legends PackEpic Games
Anime Legends Pack contains a total of ten cosmetic items.

Fortnite cosmetic bundles are rarely on sale at retailers and one of the most sought after bundle is the Anime Legends Pack which contains three cosmetic skins and seven additional items including a cel-shaded version of Midas. The Xbox Series X version of the pack is now available for sale on Amazon and can be grabbed at a special Black Friday discount.

Buy the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack for Xbox Series X on Amazon

As the price on the Anime Legends Pack is quite attractive to Fortnite players, we’ve got some more offers listed below for you on several other cosmetic bundles and platforms.

BundleSaleStore
Fortnite Minty Legends Pack, Xbox Series X30%Walmart
Fortnite Minty Legends Pack, PlayStation 513%Amazon
Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle – Xbox One3%Amazon

Fortnite official merchandise Black Friday deals

Fortnite Monopoly FlipHasbro Gaming
The Fortnite Edition of Monopoly Flip is one of the best collectibles for fans.

When it comes to Fortnite, the merchandise including toys, collectibles, Nerf guns and more are also equally sought after as much as in-game cosmetics. One of the hottest merch items in Fortnite is the Monopoly Flip Edition of the game with characters like The Foundation, Slone, Bushranger and more featured on the board.

It is a unique take on a traditional game of Monopoly as players can flip tiles to change the game to reveal traps, cozy campfires and more. The endgame – survival. While the board game is usually sold for its standard price, with an attractive Black Friday deal, you can get it for a generous discount.

Buy Monopoly Flip Edition: Fortnite on Amazon

There are a plethora of Fortnite merch available for fans online to get their hands on. But with Black Friday, a lot of it can be purchased from various retailers at a discount. We’ve compiled a list of all the Fortnite goodies you can get with this year’s Black Friday deals right here.

MerchandiseSaleStore
NERF Fortnite 6-SH Dart Blaster – Camo Pulse Wrap, Hammer Action Priming, 6-Dart Rotating Drum, Includes 6 Official Elite Darts32%Amazon
Fortnite The Chapter 1 Collection – Ten 4” Action Figures, Featuring Recruit (Jonesy), Black Knight, Rust Lord, The Visitor, Drift, DJ Yonder, Ice King (Gold), Peely, Rox, Eternal Voyager19%Amazon
NERF Fortnite Blue Shock Blaster – Includes code for in-game wrap and 10 Elite darts25%Amazon
NERF Fortnite Dual Pack Includes 2 Blasters (Flint-Knock & LP) and 6 Elite Foam Darts32%Amazon
P.M.I. Fortnite Toys – Authentic Action Figures with Stamp, 5 Pack Deluxe Box – Elite Agent, Scratch & Other Popular Fortnite Battle Royale Characters – Series 3 Collection23%Amazon
Fortnite Turbo Builder Set, 2 Figure Pack – 4 Inch Fable and Dire Collectible Action Figures – Plus 82 Building Materials, 2 Weapons, 3 Harvesting Tools34%Amazon
NERF Fortnite 6-SH Dart Blaster – Camo Pulse Wrap, Hammer Action Priming, 6-Dart Rotating Drum, Includes 6 Official Elite Darts32%Amazon
FORTNITE Victory Royale Series Fade Mask Collectible Roleplay Toy – Ages 8 and Up, 16-inch19%Amazon
Fortnite Squad Mode Tomato Town Legends 4-Figure Pack, Series 6, Including Weapons, Harvesting Tools, Building Materials, Stands, and More10%Amazon
FORTNITE Victory Royale Series Llambro Collectible Action Figure with Accessories – Ages 8 and Up, 6-inch20%Amazon
NERF Fortnite BASR-L Bolt Action, Clip Fed Blaster – Includes Removable Scope, 6-Dart Clip and 12 Official Elite Darts14%Amazon
FORTNITE Hasbro Victory Royale Series Meowscles (Shadow) Deluxe Pack Collectible Action Figure with Accessories – Ages 8 and Up, 6-inch40%Amazon
FORTNITE Victory Royale Series Sludge Collectible Action Figure with Accessories, 8+ Years, 6-inch34%Amazon
FORTNITE Victory Royale Series Skye and Ollie Deluxe Pack Collectible Action Figures with Accessories – Ages 8 and Up, 6-inch40%Amazon
Fortnite The Vault Deluxe Diorama, Includes 2 (4-inch) Articulated Figures, Playset with Breakaway Wall, Weapons, and 21 Accessories26%Amazon
Fortnite Men’s Black and Gray Beanies, 2-Pack20%Walmart
Fortnite Victory Royale Series Driftboard Board Rider Set Accessory Pack21%Walmart
Fortnite Pack New Pinata Kit 1 Figure Pack21%Walmart
Fortnite 7-inch Loot Llama Plush18%Walmart
Fortnite Solo Mode Core Figure – Peely Figure Pack S314%Walmart
Fortnite Victory Royale Series Bushranger Action Figure with Accessories, 6-inch Scale13%Walmart
Funko POP! Games: Fortnite S3 – Skull Trooper (Glow) – Walmart Exclusive16%Walmart
Nerf Fortnite Rainbow Smash32%Walmart

We’re covering Black Friday all over the place this year. Check our predictions for Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

