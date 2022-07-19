Fortnite’s Anime Legends Pack features stylish looks for Midas and more

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

Later this year, Fortnite will receive an Anime Legends Pack that introduces 10 anime-themed items for a number of fan-favorite characters.

This upcoming content release won’t mark Fortnite’s first foray into the world of anime, of course. In November 2021, Epic unleashed Fortnite x Naruto bundles packed with skins for Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake, Sakura Haruno, and Sasuke Uchiha.

And this past June, the developer rolled out Rivals – another Naruto crossover that featured skins for the likes of Gaara, Hinata Hyuga, Itachi Uchiha, and Orochimaru.

In the coming months, yet another batch of anime-centric content will hit the wildly popular multiplayer game.

Epic announces a new Fortnite Anime Legends Pack

Epic Games The Anime Legends Pack will launch digitally and at retail.

Today, Epic Games announced an Anime Legends Pack that will hit retail stores on October 14, with a digital release slated for October 22. Those interested in the content can expect to pay $19.99 USD.

Epic plans to publish the retail version for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

The pack boasts 10 brand-new items, all of which transform the styles of a few beloved characters, namely Midas, Penny, and Rox.

Midas will receive a Golden Gear Outfit, Golden Crash Back Bling, and 24 Karat Katana Pickaxe. Rox’s items include the Ricochet Rox Outfit, Whirlberry Back Bling, and Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe.

Epic Games Fortnite’s Lil’ Kart Emote.

Fortnite’s Anime Legends Pack will also introduce the Ready Penny Outfit, Little Black Bag Back Bling, and Glimmering Edge Pickaxe.

The new pack’s 10th item should come in the form of a Lil’ Kart Emote.

This news comes on the heels of Update 21.30’s release, which added the Prime Shotgun and a summer bundle.