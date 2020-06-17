All leaked skins and cosmetics from Fortnite Season 3 update

226 new cosmetics. That’s just a small portion of what Fortnite fans have to get excited about in the Season 3 update, with a host of new skins, gliders, pickaxes, and other cosmetics being added as part of the new battle pass and in the in-game shop.

If you were excited for Fortnite Season 3, prepare to be absolutely blown away. It's like Christmas all over again, with new cosmetics raining down on players.

226 new cosmetics have been added as part of the update, including dozens of new skins, gliders, pickaxes, and more. Read on to see exactly what you are getting as part of the new battle pass and in the in-game shop.

Fortnite Season 3 leaked skins

29 new skins are being added as part of the Season 3 update, including some familiar faces that are sure to get players hyped. Aquaman is the big addition, with the DC Comics character coming as part of the new Battle Pass for Season 3.

A Scuba Jonesy skin is also wrapped into the pass, as well as a Kit skin following in Meowscles’ “pawprints,” Fade, Siona, Jules, Ocean, and Eternal Knights ⁠— all of whom will likely wrap into the Season 3 storyline somehow.

The remaining 21 skins will be added to the Item Shop eventually. These include a Metal Team Leader, Ghost and Shadow Chaos Agents, Wildcards, and Beach Brawlers, and a Marauder line. There’s also dozens of variants on the way.

Fortnite Season 3 leaked pickaxes and gliders

14 gliders and 12 pickaxes are also being added in both the new battle pass and in the regular shop at the launch of Season 3. This includes a lot of additional cosmetics to partner up with the battle pass skins, including a Trident axe for Aquaman and a Ohm owl glider for Jules.

There’s also some interesting new additions that tie back into previous events. Players can now glide down off the battle bus atop a meteor with the Comet Crasher, which is paying homage to the Season X event last year.

Read more: How to get Aquaman skin in Fortnite Season 3

The first ever customizable glider has also been added. The Brella is part of the pass as well, giving players the option to create their very own glider ⁠— much like the Maya skin.

EMOTES GLIDERS AND PICKAXES pic.twitter.com/ri7AS9ROsU — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) June 17, 2020

Fortnite Season 3 leaked backblings

16 new backblings will be gracing players inventories in Season 3. Most of them fit in with the new skins, including an Eternal Shield for the Eternal Knight, the Infinite Bloom for Fade, and the Supreme Shell for Aquaman.

Read more: Fortnite Season 3 patch notes

Seven of these backblings will be tied into the battle pass, while the other nine will be available in the item shop eventually. Three of them will also be free ⁠— the Beachcomber, the Deep Dive, and the Infinite Bloom.

Fortnite Season 3 leaked wraps, loading screens, and music packs

New season equals new loading screens. 11 new screens have been added, with some being given to players right off the bat, while others you’ll have to earn your way towards.

This is on top of 11 weapon wraps to accompany your new battle pass skins, including the blue and white Ocean Wave, the space-themed Sionica, and the scuba-style Undercurrent wraps.

Read more: How the new Fortnite underwater Storm mechanics work

Three new music packs are also available ⁠— the Billy Listen, the Shark Ride, and the Banger. All three will be part of the battle pass, with the Banger pack being listed as part of the free track. The other two will be gated behind a paywall.

Loading screens wraps and music packs variants will be a sec the image is too big for twitter pic.twitter.com/bfIFu1vziC — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) June 17, 2020



Fortnite’s Season 3 update is more than just cosmetics though. A new map, a new battle pass, new weapons, and even new vehicles have been added as part of the new update.

Be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the breaking Season 3 news.