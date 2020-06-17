Fortnite Season 3 update adds all-new driveable vehicles

You won’t have to fight constantly over boats and helicopters in Fortnite anymore. More vehicles are coming to help you traverse the new Season 3 map, including cars, ATVs, and others.

You could fly in Fortnite. You could navigate the seas in Fortnite. Once upon a time you could drive ATVs from POI to POI, but they were removed months ago.

Although the tide is now rising, land vehicles are making a return in Season 3. The trailer for the new season showcased a bunch of land vehicles being driven around the island, which means players will be able to as well.

While no in-game footage of players being able to drive around the island is available yet, it has been confirmed that when players boot onto Season 3, there will be new vehicles awaiting them.

Cars, buggies, taxis, and trucks await players around the map to help them get from one side to another.

They should work the same as helicopters and boats in Fortnite. They’ll have a set amount of HP, and once they break, they explode in an inferno. Whether they’ll be able to boost like boats, or will have other mechanics, is unclear.

The battle pass trailer also featured players getting around on water skis attached to the fin of a shark. If boating isn’t your thing, maybe you'll be able to ride on the back of a shark instead of swimming.

If you were wondering about helicopters and boats, they won’t be going anywhere. With water flooding the map in Season 3, it’s more crucial than ever to find easy ways to navigate through sea or air.

Other vehicles might be added that weren’t shown in the trailer as well. Motorcycles are an obvious exclusion, although there might be some more wacky concepts players haven’t seen yet.

The Fortnite Season 3 update comes after a long wait, with an all-new map, new battle pass, and new mechanics revolutionizing the mega-popular battle royale.

If you want to see the full details of the update, be sure to check out our patch notes, and keep your eyes peeled on Dexerto for any more breaking news from the new season.