How the new Fortnite underwater Storm mechanics work

The Device event has officially wrapped up with players now looking forward to Season 3. We didn’t see any massive map changes this time around, but you might notice the Storm looks a little different, as it’s now entirely underwater.

Changes to Fortnite’s Storm were definitely the biggest post-event update. While the underwater setting might not be around when Season 3 finally starts on June 17, we will be playing with it at least until then.

For this reason, it’s worth learning a little bit about the new mechanics that players will have to deal with in the new look, even if it's just for a few days.

Obviously you can only swim in the new storm and not run around which isn't exactly the speediest way to travel, but it does naturally push you in towards the center.

This won't matter if you take a vehicle like a helicopter in too high though, as you can see in the clip below, it flings you out of the vehicle using the same sound effect as Kevin the Cube. So if you don't have any Crash Pads, you will fall to your doom if you're up high enough.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mf6jOc8HnYo

As a result, end game storms become considerably more difficult, but top-level players might already be working with the new mechanics as we write this article.

You can also, according to Reddit user garrettmp17, build over the rising tides. So it seems like sky bases are back on the menu, as long as you can keep your head above water.

Unless these changes make it into Season 3 though, we probably won't have to deal with any kind of competitive underwater zone late in the game.

Like we've mentioned, it's still unclear whether or not the underwater storm will still be around once we get into Season 3, but previous leaks have pointed to a possible deep-sea theme coming with the latest content.

As always, we'll keep you updated with all the important news and information you'll need to know once S3. For now, though, the best advice we can give is to keep yourself on dry land and steer clear of the water.