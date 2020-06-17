Fortnite Season 3 update: early patch notes, release time, what to expect

Epic Games have finally announced the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 and we've got everything there is to know so far, including a look at some of the early patch notes.

At long last, after several months and a couple of delays, Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 is finally upon us with all of the new content and major changes it's expected to bring to the battle royale.

While a lot of the information won't be officially revealed until the update drops, there are still plenty of details out there to know about, such as the release time, downtime info, confirmed changes, what to expect, and more.

When is the Fortnite Season 3 update?

Epic Games have confirmed that the Season 3 patch will be launching on Wednesday, June 17, at 2 AM ET / 7 AM BST, which falls at 11 PM PT late in the evening on June 16.

There will be downtime, so be prepared for matchmaking to be disabled around 20-25 minutes prior. The devs have also noted that the patch sizes will be "larger than normal," so expect the downtime to last for a while.

We think the Storm may be up to something...



Get ready for Chapter 2 - Season 3. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC)! pic.twitter.com/dyXBL18BaX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 16, 2020

Confirmed Fortnite Season 3 early patch notes

The official Fortnite Trello page has given us some of the fixes that will be included in the next update, and a lot more should be revealed once the patch is released.

Battle Royale:

Fixes issue causing hit/damage indicators to sometimes appear to be coming from the wrong direction than the source of damage.

Emote music will no longer be heard while at the Main Stage in Party Royale

Addressed some players missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxes and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

Mobile:

Shadows will no longer display at a high contrast that was causing most texture to appear as black.

"New Landmark" text will no longer appear multiple times when discovering new locations on the Battle Royale map.

Addressed issue where the swipe-up feature on iOS devices was reported to be interfering with buttons near the bottom of the screen or closing the app on players.

Fixed bug causing build pieces to not always place when quickly switching between combat and build modes when firing.

What to expect in Fortnite Season 3 update?

A lot of official teasers, leaks, and speculation have been swirling around the Fortnite world in the days and weeks leading up to the launch of Season 3, so here's a rundown on some of the big to expect.

Aquaman crossover

While not 100% confirmed, it's all but set in stone that there will be an Aquaman crossover in S3, either as an Item Shop cosmetic or Battle Pass skin, and perhaps even more, such as an event and/or LTM based around the iconic DC superhero.

Jason Momoa, the actor who plays Aquaman, posted a teaser image of a Triden on his Instagram story, which was then reshared by the official Fortnite account and Donald Mustard, Worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games.

Map changes & flood

Every new season introduced a flurry of map changes and S3 should be no different. We've already gotten a taste of it with The Device event, which turned the game's storm into a giant circle of water.

By now, it's no longer a secret that water will play some sort of major role in the game's near future, which makes the presence of Aquaman make even more sense. There's strong speculation, especially following the event, that large parts of the map, or even all of it, will get flooded at some point, setting up what could be a totally unique Fortnite experience.

So, @xkleinmikex & I stole the Doomsday Device and decided to do the event now.. /s pic.twitter.com/LeUm9uGFNI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 28, 2020

As for new locations, there's bound to be a POI or two that Epic add to the map for S3, and we may have already gotten our first look at one in one of the teasers that they tweeted out recently.

New vehicles - motorcycle & submarine

Both of these are based on teasers put out by Epic themselves, so it's more than just mere speculation. One of their recent tweets showed what's clearly the headlight of a motorcycle or electric scooter, which many now believe will be added as the game's newest vehicle.

As for the submarine, well, it's not been directly teased, but all of the images that the Fortnite page has tweeted have featured a porthole normally found on underwater submersibles. This makes even more sense if you accept the theory that the map will be flooded.

New weapons and items

It's been a while since the game has seen a weapon added, whether one that's brought back from the vault or a new one altogether. The S3 patch would be the perfect opportunity to introduce a gun, and there are a couple of likely candidates, starting off with the Charge Shotgun.

If you're not familiar with this shotgun, it's because it doesn't exist yet, but prominent dataminer HYPEX found evidence of it in the backend files, including specific stats and details that seem already too far down the road of development for this not to be real.

here are the current stats in rarities order from Common to Legendary:



- Body Damage (1 Pellet = *0.10): 68 > 77 > 85 > 95 > 102

- Headshot Multiplier/pellet might be: x1.5

- It also has a "Damage charge multiplier": Min = x1 & Max = x1.75

- Charge time is 1 sec

- Clip Size: 3 https://t.co/scmRm1t4YK — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

The other new weapon that could be added is one that's been in Fortnite before - the Scoped Assault Rifle. HYPEX was one of the dataminers who leaked revamped versions of the gun back in March, which was an indication that Epic could be ready to bring it back. Maybe now is that time.

NEW SCOPED AR ADDED! more info about it later! pic.twitter.com/wbYHykEgaq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 3, 2020

Battle Pass

As per usual, a brand new Battle Pass will be released for Season 3, packed with 100+ tiers of content for players to grind towards and unlock. There will be two different selections for the Pass - one that's free and a Premium version that will cost the usual 950 V-Bucks, with the option to pay 2,500 V-Bucks for a healthy head start.

That's all we have for you right now, and while it's plenty to think about, there's going to be a whole lot more revealed once the Season 3 update actually rolls out.

As always, make sure to follow us on @Dexerto as we will be posting the official patch notes, leaks, and everything else the moment they're made available.