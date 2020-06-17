How to get Aquaman skin in Fortnite Season 3

Epic Games have finally revealed the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, skins, cosmetics, and included in those is the one and only Aquaman. If you would like to get the DC Comics character in-game, you've come to the right place.

With water proving to be one of the biggest factors this season, just like gold was in the last, the half-Atlantean Arthur has arrived in the world of battle royale.

Now, it's unclear as to whether or not his ability to communicate with marine creatures, like the sharks in the water, will be included in Fortnite just yet, but one thing we know for sure is that he, and his trident, have been added to the game.

Closer look at Aquaman in Fortnite

This news comes just days after Epic's very own Donald Mustard posted a link on his Twitter account showing a Season 3 teaser, where just the trident could be seen. Jason Mamoa, the lead actor of the Aquaman movie, also gave the game a nod before Season 3 went live.

Even if this announcement had been teased previously, the skin caught many members of the game's community off guard. For those who haven't seen the skin just yet, below you can catch a first look at the DC hero's costume in the official Season 3 trailer.

Welcome to the waves 🌊



The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and... sharks to ride?



Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

Of course, it's just as important to know what the skin is going to look like in-game tool. Here's what Arthur Curry is going to look like in Season 3.

How to get Fortnite's Aquaman skin

After rumors and devs throwing fuel on the fire, we now know getting our hands on Aquaman is possible – here's how to get your hands on the smooth-talking, fish-loving DC superhero.

Unlike the rare Deadpool cosmetic in Season 2, which took a while to release and required you to jump through hoops in more than a dozen challenges, the Aquaman skin is a little easier to get your hands on.

Load up Fortnite Season 3 and purchase the new Battle Pass. From there, rank up the Battle Pass. Complete five different Aquaman challenges in the skin's main mission. Once that's all done, you will unlock the Undisputed King of the Seas skin in-game.

More challenges are expected to be released for the Aquaman skin in the coming weeks of Season 3. We'll continue to update this post with more information, once it's been made available, including guides for specific challenges and more rewards.