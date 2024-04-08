Who are the ex-footballers on Love Undercover? How to watch new dating show

Five former footballers will be trying their hand at romance on Peacock’s brand new dating show, ‘Love Undercover.

Keeping their real identities a secret, the soccer stars of days gone past will jet out to Los Angeles to get to know a group of single women from America, who have no idea that they are dating former footballers.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the show’s release next month.

Jamie O’Hara, Ryan Babel, Lloyd Jones, Marco Fabian and Sebastian Fassi are the five footballers that will take part on Love Undercover.

O,Hara (Tottenham) and Babel (Liverpool) both played in the Premier League in the late 2000s and are well-known names for fans of clubs in the English top-flight.

Fabian was part of the Mexico squad that claimed gold at the 2012 London Olympics, while Fassi is currently without a club, last playing for Spanish second division side CF La Nucia.

Jones is the only player to buck the trend, being a current professional footballer. The 28-year-old has started 30 games for League One side Charlton, having previously been at Liverpool from 2011 to 2018.

Where can I watch Love Undercover?

Love Undercover will be aired on Peacock, with the first three episodes hitting the screens on Thursday, May 9.

The remainder of the series will be released in two batches on Thursday, May 16 and the following week, on May 23.

Can I watch a trailer for the show?

Yes, Peacock released a trailer for Love Undercover earlier this month which you can watch right here.

Former Spurs star, O’Hara, suggests that things on the show could get messy – or as he puts it – “Lionel Messi”, with the clip showing that each of the celebrities will be adopting different backgrounds and professions.

Disguised as salesmen, contractors and other walks of life – the footballers will find out if they can find someone who loves them without their fame or money.