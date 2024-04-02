Pep Guardiola issues sarcastic response after Jack Grealish clip goes viral

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has sarcastically suggested that he is “the most famous person of the team” after a clip of him confronting Jack Grealish on the pitch after the 0-0 draw with Arsenal went viral.

Guardiola was visibly frustrated with Grealish following their draw with the Gunners in the Premier League. Rather than wait until they got into the dressing room after the match, the Man City boss made his feelings clear on the pitch in public view.

The 53-year-old has now addressed the incident, jokingly stating that he purposefully plays up to the camera.

“I do it for the cameras, my ego,” Guardiola said during a press conference. “I’m the famous person of the team and I need the cameras to go to sleep with incredible satisfaction.

“I always try to criticise the players there [on the pitch] and let them know how bad they are. Especially when Erling [Haaland] scores three goals, the cameras have to be on me.”

The clip with Grealish went viral after Man City failed to find a way past a stubborn Arsenal defence. The 0-0 draw saw Liverpool climb up to first, two points clear of Mikel Arteta’s side, following their 2-1 win against Brighton.

This is not the first time that Guardiola has been seen to coach his players on the pitch after a game. Even when Man City have won a match, the Catalan boss is often quick to point out where he feels his players could have done better.

Grealish was introduced from the bench in the 61st minute for former Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic in a move that could have unlocked the game for Guardiola’s side.

Yet Grealish, who has only started seven Premier League games for the Blues this season, failed to open up a resolute Arsenal back-four.

Although the public confrontation raised initial concerns over the relationship between Guardiola and Grealish, the incident ended with a friendly pat on the head for the Man City midfielder.