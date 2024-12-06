WWE Legend Kane reignites Die Hard Christmas movie debate and he’s not backing down

Glenn Jacobs, the Knox County, Tennesse mayor widely known as the WWE Hall of Famer, Kane, has thrown the gauntlet down over Die Hard’s Christmas movie status.

While there’s no debate over whether or not Die Hard is one of the best action films of all time (it is), movie fans are still divided over whether or not the 1988 Bruce Willis action classic is a Christmas movie. The film’s Christmas setting, and even protagonist John McClane writing “Now I have a machine gun, Ho Ho Ho” on deceased villains in a Santa hat, and even 20th Century Fox’s ad campaign all suggest the answer is a resounding ‘Yes’.

Even still, there are a large number of Die Hard fans who reject its Christmas movie canonicity, claiming that the film is simply an action movie with a Christmas setting. As it turns out, Die Hard fans who reject its Christmas movie status have a WWE Hall of Famer in their corner.

20th Century Fox

Kane welcomes you to the ‘Die Hard’ Christmas movie party, pal

On December 6, Glenn Jacobs reignited the seasonal debate on X with a simple (but pointed) poll.

The poll received thousands of votes, but ignited major discussion in the comments. He later explained his strong stance on X, claiming that “Die Hard is an action movie set during the Christmas season. That does not make it a Christmas movie.”



He then released a second poll asking whether Die Hard is actually a Christmas movie, with 3/4 of those polled voting in favor of the film’s holiday status.

The mayor formerly pulled in expert support, RTing footage of Bruce Willis from his 2018 Comedy Central Roast, saying “Please, listen very carefully: Die Hard is NOT a ‘Christmas movie’! It’s a Bruce Willis movie.”

Ultimately, deciding if Die Hard belongs in the Christmas movie canon is fairly subjective, but family arguments on the ‘No’ side now have pretty big WWE backing. For what it’s worth, we think it’s not only a Christmas movie, but the best Christmas movie.



