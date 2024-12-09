Jake Paul says he’d fight “little” Gervonta Davis on one condition 

Gervonta Davis called out Jake Paul to step into the ring together, leading to the ‘Problem Child’ saying he would with one condition.

After Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in one of the most-watched boxing events in history, the YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer has been hit with several fight offers from top-notch pros.

From Ryan Garcia saying he’d “end” Paul’s boxing career in four or five rounds, to Artur Beterbiev proposing they fight for the undisputed boxing world title, the ‘Problem Child’ could have a schedule full of matches if he wanted.

While Paul has responded to some offers, he’s kept quiet on others. However, the latest offer from Gervonta Davis prompted a response on X from Paul.

After Davis’ press conference for his March 2025 lightweight world boxing championship, Davis told a reporter he wanted to face the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“Tell him, ‘This is my call out,’ Jake Paul, what’s up,” the lightweight said.

Jake Paul tells Gervonta Davis to “do better”

Paul then responded: “Floyd’s little son calling me out?… come on little tank, you know better. I saw you pretend like you didn’t know who Amanda Serrano & Katie Taylor are… do better and maybe one day I give you a platform to shine again after that budget basic press conference you just had.”

After Paul’s tweet went viral, many boxing fans quickly commented their opinions, with some saying they’d be open to watching the two face off against each other.

“Gervonta’s a fighter, Jake’s a showman. One’s here for respect, the other for the clout. Let’s see who really brings the heat,” suggested one.

“Jake [is] coming in hot again. Tank vs. Paul? This could get really interesting,” said another.

Others mentioned the two fighters being in different weight classes, adding that Davis would be too small for Paul to fight equally.

“Jake can basically bench press this guy 100x lol,” wrote one.

“Too much of a size difference between the two of you. But too bad I wouldn’t mind seeing that fight,” added another.

Though Paul didn’t confirm he’d fight Davis just yet, his mandatory boxing ban from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will soon be up, meaning he’ll be allowed to fight professionally inside the ring against anyone, again.