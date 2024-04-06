Manchester United star Casemiro’s tense exchange with Chelsea fans goes viral

New footage of Manchester United star Casemiro and Chelsea fans engaging in a tense exchange on the substitute’s bench during his side’s 4-3 defeat at Stamford Bridge has gone viral.

Man United surrendered a 3-2 lead in the dying moments as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer scored in the 100th and 101st minute to spark wild scenes in west London.

Casemiro was taken off in the 75th minute of the match with his side one goal to the good, but a clip of the Brazilian having a back and forth with Chelsea fans as he took his seat on the bench has now emerged on social media.

Although the footage starts halfway through the discussion, it shows Casemiro sarcastically responding to Chelsea fans who appear to be annoyed with the 32-year-old for taking too long to sit down, blocking the view of those behind him.

“Sorry, my bad, sorry,” Casemiro is seen to repeatedly say in a tongue-in-cheek fashion. “Is it okay now?” he asks Chelsea fans once sat down as he gives a thumbs up to different sections of the home crowd.

Chelsea fans would eventually have the last laugh as their team snatched all three points in a breathless game. Despite going 2-0 up, the Blues were pegged back at 2-2 before half-time, with United adding a third after the break to take the lead.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked set to take the points back to Manchester, before Diogo Dalot’s foul on Noni Madueke inside the box saw Palmer beat Andre Onana from the penalty spot to level the scores.

Just 82 seconds later, Palmer completed his hat-trick as he netted Chelsea’s fourth of the night in the 101st minute to round off a game that will go down as an all-time Premier League classic.

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand, could not believe what he had witnessed, as the 45-year-old slammed the Red Devils for what he saw as a lack of professionalism from his old club.

