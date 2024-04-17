Entertainment

YouTuber Angry Rantman dead at 27 after open heart surgery

Kawter Abed
Angry RantmanINSTAGRAM: angryrantman

YouTuber and passionate Chelsea supporter Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman, has died at the age of 27 following an open heart surgery.

Abhradeep Saha (Angry Rantman) was best known for being a die-hard Chelsea fan, and he’d often go viral for his passionate outbursts, as well as his unfiltered commentary on football and movies.

He boasted over 483,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he frequently posted videos of himself roasting Chelsea players and performances, using his iconic line: “there is no passion.”

On April 17, Saha’s family took to his Instagram page to confirm that he had died following a surgery. “With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST,” they wrote in the caption of a post.

“He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time.”

Saha’s family had previously shared updates about his health, revealing that he had a “major surgery, still in the ICU recovery.” The most recent update before his death read: “He is in a really critical situation with life saving support system, pray for a faster recovery.”

It’s understood that the social media star underwent an open heart surgery, and later suffered multiple organ failure. Following the news of his death, many fans have paid their respects to Saha on Twitter/X.

“He brought so much joy into our lives. Hard to process. Rest in Peace, Angry Rantman,” one user wrote. “I still can’t believe this. Rest in peace, Rantman. You will be remembered forever,” another said.

True Geordie also commented: “RIP to the funny football YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman. This guy had some hilarious epic clips and will be missed by our community.”

Angry Rantman’s death follows the death of another YouTuber, Twomad, in February, after a possible drug overdose.

About The Author

Kawter Abed

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers celebrity and reality TV news, and the latest viral TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

